LDH's Capital Region Office of Public Health honors LANG, other community partners

Dr. Paulette Grey Riveria, regional medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Capital Region Office of Public Health (OPH), recently recognized the Louisiana National Guard (LANG) for its service during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

Dr. Grey Riveria and her staff presented awards to Region 2 LANG troops during a send-off celebration event at the East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit. Hospital and community partners including the Pafford Group, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge were also recognized.

 

Remarks were also given by LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, LDH Deputy Secretary Mark Thomas and LDH – OPH Assistant Secretary Kimberly Hood.

 

“We are so very thankful for the hours, expertise, and invaluable support from LANG and our other community partners,” said Dr. Grey Riveria. “We couldn’t have done it without them.”

 

Soldiers and airmen statewide responded to the call to support communities and families in need in the seven parishes of Region 2.

 

Since May 2020, LANG has administered 31,500 vaccines to civilians; performed over 90,000 COVID-19 tests; and packaged, distributed and served over 110,000 households partnering with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Additionally, LANG completed over 28,000 Hot Shot missions, which allow for rapid response to a host of urgent needs statewide, including moving supplies and equipment.

 

Region 2 serves Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes. 

