Submit Release
News Search

There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,395 in the last 365 days.

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Hosts ADVO and Special Olympics Pep Rally & Send Off Party

Street VW Employees celebrating the ADVO/Special Olympics Team in 2018.

Street VW Employees with the 2018 ADVO/Special Olympics Team.

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo will host ADVO and the Special Olympics athletes for a special Pep Rally and Send Off Party on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11am.

We cannot wait to celebrate these amazing athletes and their hard work and dedication that has led them to this tremendous honor.”
— John Luciano, Owner & General Manager at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo will host ADVO and the local Special Olympics athletes who are headed to Orlando, Florida for the Special Olympics USA Games in early June for a special pep rally and send off party in honor of the athletes on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 starting at 11am in their showroom. Five athletes from Amarillo will compete in Unified Composite Basketball and Power Lifting. One of the individuals will travel to Berlin later this year and compete at a different competition.

“We cannot wait to celebrate these amazing athletes and their hard work and dedication that has led them to this tremendous honor,” Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Owner & General Manager, John Luciano said. “We hope the community will join us and cheer on these great athletes who are headed to the Special Olympics USA Games.”

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo invites the community to this free event starting at 11am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 to meet and interact with the athletes. There will be hot dogs, chips and soft drinks.

For more information on the Pep Rally & Send Off Party please contact David Meraz at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo at 806-350-8999 or email him at david.meraz@streetvw.com

For more information about Street Volkswagen of Amarillo, visit the dealership at 8707 Pilgrim Drive in Amarillo, Texas. To chat with a live representative, visit www.streetvw.com or call the dealership at 806-350-8999 to speak with someone directly.

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, AAF-Amarillo, the Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999

David Meraz
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
+1 806-350-8999
email us here

You just read:

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Hosts ADVO and Special Olympics Pep Rally & Send Off Party

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.