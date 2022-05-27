Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Hosts ADVO and Special Olympics Pep Rally & Send Off Party
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo will host ADVO and the Special Olympics athletes for a special Pep Rally and Send Off Party on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11am.
We cannot wait to celebrate these amazing athletes and their hard work and dedication that has led them to this tremendous honor.”AMARILLO, TEXAS, USA, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo will host ADVO and the local Special Olympics athletes who are headed to Orlando, Florida for the Special Olympics USA Games in early June for a special pep rally and send off party in honor of the athletes on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 starting at 11am in their showroom. Five athletes from Amarillo will compete in Unified Composite Basketball and Power Lifting. One of the individuals will travel to Berlin later this year and compete at a different competition.
— John Luciano, Owner & General Manager at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
“We cannot wait to celebrate these amazing athletes and their hard work and dedication that has led them to this tremendous honor,” Street Volkswagen of Amarillo Owner & General Manager, John Luciano said. “We hope the community will join us and cheer on these great athletes who are headed to the Special Olympics USA Games.”
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo invites the community to this free event starting at 11am on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 to meet and interact with the athletes. There will be hot dogs, chips and soft drinks.
For more information on the Pep Rally & Send Off Party please contact David Meraz at Street Volkswagen of Amarillo at 806-350-8999 or email him at david.meraz@streetvw.com
For more information about Street Volkswagen of Amarillo, visit the dealership at 8707 Pilgrim Drive in Amarillo, Texas. To chat with a live representative, visit www.streetvw.com or call the dealership at 806-350-8999 to speak with someone directly.
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo opened in Amarillo, Texas in 2013 and has since been a valuable corporate citizen in the Texas Panhandle. They provide support to area nonprofit organizations such as Family Support Services, Young Life, United Way, the High Plains Food Bank, AAF-Amarillo, the Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Texas A&M University and many other organizations. For more information on Street Volkswagen of Amarillo please visit their website at www.streetvw.com or call them at 806.350.8999
David Meraz
Street Volkswagen of Amarillo
+1 806-350-8999
email us here