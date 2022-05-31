Communities to Recognize Cancer Survivors, Raise Awareness on 35th Annual National Cancer Survivors Day

Cancer survivors and supporters will unite on Sunday, June 5, to recognize survivors, raise awareness of the ongoing challenges they face, and celebrate life.

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly 17 million people living with and beyond cancer in the U.S. today – and more than 43 million cancer survivors worldwide – everyone knows someone whose life has been touched by cancer. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, people around the world are coming together to acknowledge these cancer survivors, and to raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship, as part of the 35th annual National Cancer Survivors Day®.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual worldwide Celebration of Life held on the first Sunday in June. Hundreds of cities across the U.S. and abroad will hold celebrations on this day to acknowledge the cancer survivors in their community, to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face because of their disease, and – most importantly – to celebrate life.

According to the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, administrator for the celebration, “A ‘survivor’ is anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life.”

“As many cancer survivors will tell you, the effects of cancer don’t end when treatment does. Cancer survivors face ongoing, often long-lasting, hardships because of their disease,” says Foundation spokesperson Laura Shipp. “National Cancer Survivors Day® is a call to action for people around the world to stand with the cancer survivors in their community and make a commitment to address the challenges of cancer survivorship. It’s a day to advocate for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

“It is also a day to celebrate. Cancer mortality rates continue to decline, and cancer survivors are living longer than ever before. While we know there’s more work to do, the Foundation wants to set aside this one day for cancer survivors to celebrate life. It can be complicated and chaotic at times. But life after cancer can also be beautiful, meaningful, and triumphant. And that is something to celebrate.”

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation is encouraging everyone – cancer survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, family members, and friends – to join the worldwide celebration. To find out how your community is celebrating, contact the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. You can also host a celebration of your own using the resources available through the National Cancer Survivors Day® website, ncsd.org.

Additionally, the Foundation is providing a way for everyone, whether attending a local Celebration of Life or not, to connect with fellow cancer survivors and supporters around the world on Sunday, June 5. You can follow the celebration online by using the hashtag #NCSD2022 and following National Cancer Survivors Day® on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation offers free guidance, education, networking resources, and assistance to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host official National Cancer Survivors Day® celebrations. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship in order to improve quality of life for cancer survivors.

As the number of cancer survivors continues to grow, it is becoming ever more important to address the unique needs of this population. In addition to facing a serious illness, cancer survivors must contend with rapidly rising medical costs; inadequate insurance coverage; difficulty finding or keeping employment; and ongoing physical, psychological, and financial struggles that persist even after treatment ends.

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation – along with NCSD 2022 national supporters 2seventy bio, AbbVie, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Aveo Oncology, ConvaTec, Coping with Cancer magazine, Deciphera, Exelixis, GE Healthcare, Hologic, Incyte, Ipsen, Janssen Biotech, Mirati Therapeutics, Novocure, and SpringWorks Therapeutics – is encouraging citizens across the globe to stand with these survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day® and make a commitment to addressing the challenges of cancer survival.

“Over the past few decades, we’ve seen great progress being made in extending cancer survival. People with cancer are living many years beyond their initial diagnosis,” says Shipp. “However, cancer survival is not without complication. Despite this progress, a cancer diagnosis can leave a host of problems in its wake, including financial hardship. That’s why the Foundation believes we must continue to advocate for improved quality of life for cancer survivors.”

Leading up to National Cancer Survivors Day®, the NCSD Foundation urges everyone to spread the message that all cancer survivors deserve a good quality of life.

The following is a suggested post for your social media sites:

All cancer survivors deserve a life with less complication and more celebration. Join us to #CelebrateLife and raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship on National Cancer Survivors Day, June 5. #NCSD2022

About the Foundation

About National Cancer Survivors Day®

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual, treasured Celebration of Life that is held in hundreds of communities nationwide, and around the world, on the first Sunday in June. On National Cancer Survivors Day®, thousands gather across the globe to honor cancer survivors and to show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be fruitful, rewarding, and even inspiring. NCSD offers an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer – including America’s 17 million cancer survivors – to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way. It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship in order to promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.