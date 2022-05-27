California NANO Corporation Leader announces Cannabis Terpene Product Development
"Nanotechnology used to make medicine with Essential Oils is the future of our operation." -David Uhalley
Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher that was just named to the Top 100 Most Influential People In Cannabis for 2021 by High Times Magazine.
Global Cannabinoid Research Center Founder Mike Robinson continues to make announcements in the Nanotechnology space on NANO TERPS made with essential oils
Studies in recent decades have demonstrated that terpenes are vital to organ and tissue health, these elements of nature have been around since the dawn of life, they likely kept Dinosaurs healthy.”SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California-based Nanobles Corp, a Nanotechnology Corporation, has announced the development of a new product that will revolutionize the terpene industry. The company has been working on this new product line for over two years and is confident that it will be a significant success. According to CEO Mike Robinson, "This product will change the way people think about terpenes. We've put a lot of time and effort into making sure it's perfect, and I'm excited to see what the future holds. NANO TERPS is the newest trademark we've gained, and it's the mothership for two key formulations of essential oils, with one of them being water-soluble."
— Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.
Essential oils are key ingredients in many cosmetics, perfumes, and cleaning products. These oils are extracted from the plant material and then distilled to create a concentrated form. One of the main groups of compounds found in essential oils is known as terpenes. Terpenes are hydrocarbons found in all kinds of plants, including conifers, citrus fruits, and lavender. In addition to providing a pleasing scent, terpenes also have other benefits. For example, some terpenes can act as antioxidants or anti-inflammatory agents. Others have shown promise due to their antimicrobial properties. As a result, terpenes play an essential role in many products that we use daily.
Plants produce a wide variety of compounds that serve different purposes. Some of these, like chlorophyll, are essential for the plant's survival. Others, like terpenes, fill a more defensive role. Terpenes are a large class of organic compounds that many plants produce. They often have a strong smell and can be used to deter predators or attract pollinators.
In some cases, Terpenes also have been found to have medicinal properties. For example, the compound linalool, found in lavender, has been shown to have anti-anxiety and sedative effects. Similarly, the compound limonene in citrus fruits has boosted mood and energy levels in research studies.
"We're doing our best to focus on plant constituents beyond cannabinoids,' stated Nanobles C.O.O. David Uhalley." While terpenes are commonly associated with their pleasing aromas, they also are known to provide many other potential benefits. Studies have shown that terpenes from various plants can help to improve mood and memory, reduce inflammation, and protect against cell damage. That's one reason Mike continues down this path in some of his creations with essential oils only."
"We've planned to create a line of essential oil roll on's as well as water-soluble terpene roll on's with cannabinoids in them as well, but there's also a bath soak and spray that is in development," stated Mike Robinson, the corporation's research and development specialist. "With terpenes and essential oils, there's truly no end to what I can create with them. These elements of plant medicine have been healing humans since the dawn of humanity."
Robinson was celebrated this month in High Times Magazine on the Top 100 of 2021 most influential in Cannabis list. His history in the Cannabis space includes being the former Director of Communications for the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine and founding the Global Cannabinoid Research Center in 2018, which he recently merged with NANOBLES Corporation to take over a controlling share. "My history is in compassion which is the gifting of cannabis products to people in need, and this venture is the first that seems like it will succeed in actually branding a product line and bringing it to the market. The big question is, where will it fit? In many of my formulations, cannabinoids aren't always necessary, and in others, I've found that a few terpenes exert just like cannabinoids."
Cannabis has been called essential for a variety of reasons. Some believe that it has medicinal benefits, while others believe using it for textiles and other goods will create more sustainable products than those made from different materials. Whatever the reason, there is no denying that Cannabis is having a moment. Cannabis dispensaries are popping up left and right in states where it is legal, and people are becoming more interested in trying it out. With so much interest in Cannabis, it's no surprise that more and more companies are starting to see its potential. Cannabis-infused products are hitting the shelves of major retailers, and Cannabis tourism is becoming a thing. Regardless of its outlaw history, t's safe to say that Cannabis is here to stay.
"With Mike's history of giving away tens of thousands of products to consumers, I believe he has a good grasp on what people want." David Uhalley continued, "I believe one of the biggest disconnects between cannabis patients and consumers of products in that arena and those manufacturing them is having that specific knowledge of what the market is looking for."
Nanotechnology is becoming an increasingly important tool in the cannabis industry. As the market for cannabis products continues to grow, nanotechnology is known to create products that are more potent, more bioavailable, and less harmful to the environment as they are water-soluble. This Tech is essential to building nanostructured materials that increase the surface area of cannabinoids, making them more easily absorbed by the body.
"Nanotechnology-developed delivery systems can target specific cells in the body, increasing the efficacy of cannabis-based therapies and those created from the plant's essential oils. As nanotechnology knowledge in the cannabis industry expands, so will the market for cannabis products," said Mike Robinson.
Essential oil elements, or terpenes, are often used as flavoring agents in food and drinks, and this Nanotechnology corporation has cornered the NANO trademarks in that territory. Terpenes have also gained popularity as ingredients in cannabis products in recent years. "Certain terpenes are known to interact with cannabinoids to produce specific effects. For example, the terpene myrcene is already known to increase the psychoactive effects of THC," stated Robinson. "We're looking to provide consumers with options that could go along with their Cannabis products; these options don't necessarily always come from the same plant but are closely related. Many are unaware the family Cannabaceae has over 170 plants in it that are not directly related but are not a forbidden fruit of this earth like the Cannabis plant is and has been."
Plants were the number one way to medicate people for centuries. The first recorded use of medical Cannabis dates back to 2727 BC, when the Chinese emperor Shen Nung prescribed Cannabis for various ailments. But in recent years, Cannabis has become increasingly controversial. In most countries, it is still illegal to grow, possess or use Cannabis for any purpose. However, there are signs that this may be changing.
Several countries have recently relaxed their laws regarding Cannabis, and several jurisdictions have even gone so far as to legalize its cultivation and use. As public attitudes and governmental policies shift, the prohibition of this precious plant will eventually end.
