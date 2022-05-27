Submit Release
Troopers Investigating Shots Fired During Alleged Roadside Altercation In Frederick Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are attempting to determine who fired shots during an alleged roadside altercation in Frederick County yesterday afternoon. 

The victim is not being identified at this time. She was driving a silver Kia SUV and was uninjured during the incident which occurred shortly before 12:40 p.m. yesterday.

The reported suspects involved are described by the victim as two black men driving a black 2010 Generation Nissan SUV. No further description was provided.

The victim reported to police that while she was traveling southbound on I-270, the Nissan SUV “bumped her” from the rear.   She subsequently pulled over on the ramp to check for damage and the SUV stopped behind her. 

She told police the two men exited the SUV. One of the men allegedly entered the passenger side of her silver Kia in an apparent attempt to rob her and the other man confronted her.  She reportedly struggled with the man who confronted her and then both men returned to their vehicles and fled the scene.  At some point prior to leaving, the victim said she heard shots being fired.  The victim advised that she was not struck, nor was her vehicle.   

State troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack and deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded to process the scene for evidence.  Multiple shell casings were found on the ramp.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact investigators with the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division West at 301-600-4173.  The investigation continues…

