Delve Health and Afortiori Development Announce a Collaboration to Expand Adoption of Decentralized Clinical Trials

Delve Health and Afortiori Development Announce a Collaboration to Expand Access to Clinical Studies Through Increased Adoption of Decentralized Clinical Trials
Delve Health, a clinical research technology firm, and Afortiori Development, a clinical contract research organization (CRO), are announcing an exciting partnership to expand patient access to support the successful delivery of clinical trials worldwide and increasing the industry wide adoption and implementation of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs).
Delve Health’s Clinical StudyPal app, provides a fully customizable mobile and web-based platform that enables remote patient monitoring and interaction with the trial to provide a strong foundation for the successful, rapid delivery of decentralized clinical research for trial sponsors.
“As seasoned and innovative technology providers, we understand that clinical trial success is heavily dependent on our eClinical solutions that serve as the cornerstone. Delve Health is dedicated to supporting cross-functional CRO teams, such as Afortiori
Development,
to drive their success because when participation in clinical trials is streamlined, it’s a win-win both for clinical trial participants and the research industry,” Wessam Sonbol, CEO of Delve Health said. This collaboration is designed to provide the technical capabilities and operational training to support CROs. He continued that “… as partners, we’ve been able to reduce time spent planning, designing, and managing studies; streamlining and increasing the quality of data collected; increasing access; and increasing patient compliance and patient retention—all of which increases a study’s completion rates.”
“We look forward to our partnership, as Delve Health’s platform offers full integration and customization to each and every study we conduct, enabling us to design and conduct patient-centric trials, and expand potential study participation and access that many patients may not have otherwise had due to geographical limitations,” said Dr. Nicola Wall, CEO of Afortiori Development. “Decentralized clinical trials offer increased access to suitable trial patients, wherever they live in the world, which in turn allows for a more diverse representation of patients in studies compared to conventional trials. It also facilitates an easier patient journey, reducing on-site visit requirements and contributing significantly to trial retention.”
Regulators and trial sponsors have consistently addressed the need for more cost-effective and more accessible clinical trials to improve data quality through diversity, further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent industry survey, an estimated 50% of clinical trials will be a hybrid or decentralized design by 2024.
Delve Health’s platform, with integration to any EDC, allows Afortiori Development to receive the technical guidance and operational support it needs to successfully integrate their DCT capabilities using a user-friendly platform–both for clinical trial staff, as well as their patients.
About Delve Health
Delve Health has been leading decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) with a multi-modal platform to provide a customizable solution that fits every trial. Our unified platform is fully-configurable, which allows sponsors to pick and choose the necessary components for each individual study. This could be a mix of digital recruitment; patient engagement; eConsent; TeleVisit; ePRO/eCOA; site data capture; sensors; and analytics. Our global team of experts is committed to improving hybrid decentralized clinical studies with technology solutions that patients want to use and clinical researchers can trust. Delve Health is a privately held company, headquartered in Minneapolis, MN with remote offices in Florida and Washington, DC.
About Afortiori Development
At Afortiori Development we advocate for you to ensure that you benefit from the right clinical trial strategy, which not only satisfies regulatory requirements, but also provides high quality data for market access. We support a broad range of clients and healthcare innovators, including biopharmaceutical companies, medical device and wearable technology companies, foundations and patient groups, tech transfer offices and the CRO community. Our team have delivered over 400 successful clinical research projects in many different therapeutic areas, product types, geographical locations and research settings, bringing this extensive experience to directly benefit projects on a daily basis.
