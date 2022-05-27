PennDOT to Replace Cherry Road Culvert Over Branch of Tohickon Creek in Richland Township

King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 6, on a project to replace the culvert carrying Cherry Road over Branch of Tohickon Creek in Richland Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Due to the nature of construction, Cherry Road will be closed and detoured 24/7 between California Road and Walnut Street beginning Monday, June 6, through the completion of the project scheduled for early September.

During the closure, Cherry Road motorists will be directed to use Route 212 (Main Street/Richland Pike/Tohickon Avenue/Hellertown Avenue), Route 313 (Broad Street), and Route 309 (West End Boulevard). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Built in 1915, the current structure will be replaced with a new box culvert and carries an average of 792 vehicles a day.

Cherry Road culvert is one of four structures in Bucks County that PennDOT is replacing under a $3.8 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

The other structures in this culvert replacement project include the following:

Stony Hill Road over Brock Creek in Lower Makefield Township;

Aquetong Road over a Branch of Aquetong Creek in Solebury Township; and

Deerwood Lane over Kimples Creek in Haycock Township.

C. Abbonizio Contractors, Inc., of Sewell, New Jersey, is the general contractor on this culvert replacement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late summer 2024.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

