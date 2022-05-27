Submit Release
Prime Minister to receive UN Secretary-General António Guterres

SWEDEN, May 27 - Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will receive UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday 1 June. The agenda for their bilateral meeting includes the security situation in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the green transition.

Mr Guterres will be in Stockholm for the Stockholm+50 UN high-level conference. The conference is taking place 50 years after the first UN conference on the human environment – the Stockholm Conference – and aims to accelerate the transition to more sustainable societies. The conclusions from the conference will serve as a basis for future environment and climate negotiations.

Sweden is co-hosting Stockholm+50 with Kenya, in cooperation with the UN.

Stockholm+50

12.00: Ms Andersson receives Mr Guterres (outside) – photo opportunity

11.00–11.30: Admittance and security checks ahead of the photo opportunity, via Rödbodgatan 6

13.20: Press conference

12.20–12.45: Admittance and security checks ahead of the press conference, via Rödbodgatan 6

A maximum of 2 people per editorial office. Participation is subject to available space. Press credentials are required.

Advance registration required by 12.00 on Tuesday 31 May to Nina Kefi (see press contacts). Give your name, the name of your editorial office, your email address and mobile phone number, and attach a photo of your press credentials.

