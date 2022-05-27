Prime Minister to receive UN Secretary-General António Guterres

SWEDEN, May 27 - Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson will receive UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday 1 June. The agenda for their bilateral meeting includes the security situation in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the green transition.

Mr Guterres will be in Stockholm for the Stockholm+50 UN high-level conference. The conference is taking place 50 years after the first UN conference on the human environment – the Stockholm Conference – and aims to accelerate the transition to more sustainable societies. The conclusions from the conference will serve as a basis for future environment and climate negotiations.

Sweden is co-hosting Stockholm+50 with Kenya, in cooperation with the UN.

Stockholm+50

