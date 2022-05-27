Submit Release
Department of Revenue Rulemaking Actions for May 27, 2022

Proposal Notice

MAR 42-1046

MAR 42-1046pro – pertaining to department procedures involving penalties against alcoholic beverages licenses.

Public Hearing
June 22, 2022
Comment Deadline
June 30, 2022
Adoption Notices

MAR 42-1049

MAR 42-1049adp – pertaining to department processing and remittance of local-option marijuana excise tax collections to localities.

No public comments received; rule amended as proposed.

Effective Date
May 28, 2022
MAR 42-1050

MAR 42-1050adp – pertaining to eliminated tax credits

No public comments received; rules amended or repealed as proposed.

Effective Date
May 28, 2022
MAR 42-1051

MAR 42-1051adp – pertaining to licensed premises proximity requirements to places of worship or schools.

No public comments received; rule adopted as proposed.

Effective Date
May 28, 2022
