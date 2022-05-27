Division of the Arts Announces the 2022 “Award Winners” Exhibition Dates

A group show featuring the work of the 2022 Individual Artist Fellows

Dover, Del. (May 25, 2022) – Each year, the Biggs Museum of American Art, in partnership with the Delaware Division of the Arts, exhibits the work of Delaware’s Individual Artist Fellows. The Award Winners XXII exhibition recognizes the Fellows’ combined artistic accomplishments and will be on view from June 3 to July 23, 2022.

The Award Winners reception will be held at the Biggs Museum of American Art, Dover on Friday, June 3 from 5–8 p.m. with the awards presentation to be held at 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature special performances by various 2022 Individual Artist Fellows. Attendees can experience the work of all 25 artists in the Award Winners exhibit in the Biggs’ Galleries. The event is free and open to the public and will be outdoors if weather permits. Bring your own chair or blanket. Light refreshments will be served.

“We are excited to support and showcase the work of Delaware’s Artist Fellows,” said Curator Laura Fravel. “Award Winners XXII represents a cross-section of talented writers, musicians, and visual artists from across the state working in a wide range of media. The exhibition will feature large-scale paintings and drawings, animated video, lightbox artwork, sculptures incorporating LEDs, minutely detailed clay figurines, photography, graphic memoir, recordings of musical performances, and a reading nook of the authors’ work. The variety offers a fresh energy in dialogue with our museum’s historic collections.”

Each subsequent location will host a modified version of the Award Winners exhibition.

Biggs Museum of American Art:

Exhibition: June 3 to July 23

Reception: June 3 at 5 p.m.

CAMP Rehoboth:

Exhibition: August 1 – September 5, 2022

Reception: August 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cab Calloway School of the Arts:

Exhibition: October 1 to November 1*

Reception: October 7 to coincide with Art Loop Wilmington

