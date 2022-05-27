I-95 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Philadelphia Region

05/27/2022 King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted in Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Philadelphia Tuesday, May 31, through Friday, June 3, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Cottman Avenue and the Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) interchanges for milling operations. Chester County Tuesday, May 31, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Hopewell Road/Rock Raymond Road/Dowlin Forge Road between Reeds Road and the bridge over the east branch of the Brandywine Creek for paving operations;

Tuesday, May 31, through Friday, June 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lance closure is scheduled on Valley Hill Road between Route 401 (Conestoga Road) and Yellow Springs Road in Charlestown Township for milling, sealing and paving operations;

Tuesday, May 31, through Friday, June 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Church Road between Pikeland Road and Pickering Dam Road in Charlestown Township for milling, sealing and paving operations;

Tuesday, May 31, through Friday, June 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lance closure is scheduled on Daisy Point Road/Pughtown Road between Route 23 (Ridge Road) and Kimberton Road in West Vincent, East Vincent, and South Coventry townships for milling, sealing and paving operations;

Tuesday, May 31, through Saturday, June 4, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 724 (Schuylkill Road) between Whartnaby Street and Park Road/Hill Church Road) in North Coventry, East Vincent, and East Coventry townships for milling and paving operations;

Tuesday, May 31, through Saturday, June 4, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Newtown Road between the Delaware County line and Sugartown Road in Eastown Township for milling and paving operations;

Thursday, May 31, through Saturday, June 4, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Pothouse Road between Route 113 (Kimberton Road) and Route 29 (State Road) in Schuylkill and East Pikeland townships for milling and paving operations; and

Wednesday, June 1, through Friday, June 3, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, alternating lane closures are scheduled on northbound U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Route 52 (Kennett Pike) and the Delaware County line in Pennsbury, Kennett, and East Marlborough townships for milling and paving operations. Delaware County Thursday, June 2, and Friday, June 3, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 352 (Middletown Road) between Barren Road and Route 926 (Street Road) in Thornbury, Edgmont and Middletown townships for paving operations; and

Friday, June 3, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Mill Road between Earlington Road and Karakung Drive in Haverford Township for milling operations. Montgomery County Tuesday, May 31, through Friday, June 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on North Lane/Chemical Road between Hector Street and Germantown Pike in Whitemarsh and Plymouth townships for utility and milling and paving operations;

Tuesday, May 31, through Friday, June 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Germantown Pike between Butler Pike and Sandy Hill Road in Plymouth Township for utility adjustments; and

Wednesday June 1, through Friday June 3, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Germantown Pike between Butler Pike and Sandy Hill Road in Plymouth Township for milling operations. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6. Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799 # # #

