PennDOT Completes Erie Avenue Bridge Removal, Roadway Reconstruction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened Erie Avenue today after construction finished to remove the bridge over the abandoned Conrail line and reconstruct the roadway between 3rd Street and Lawrence Street in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia. Erie Avenue had been closed to traffic since work began in December 2020.

The work is part of a project to remove two bridges and reconstruct the roadways that carry Erie Avenue over the abandoned Conrail line and the bridge carrying 5th Street over the abandoned Conrail line between Hunting Park Avenue and Bristol Street.

Work to remove and reconstruct 5th Street is expected to begin early this summer. During construction, 5th Street will be closed and detoured between Hunting Park Avenue and Bristol Street for 12 months. Detours will be posted to reroute vehicles and pedestrians traveling both north and south along 5th Street. A detour for trucks will be implemented to reroute trucks traveling south on 5th Street.

The purpose of this project is to provide a long-term transportation facility that is built to current standards, capable of handling the volume of expected traffic along this state highway and ensures a safe and efficient movement of multi-model transportation along a locally important network.

Tony DePaul and Son is the general contractor on the $7.7 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in summer 2023.

For more information, visit the Erie Avenue-5th Street project page.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.



Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

