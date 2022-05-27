Allegheny River Boulevard Tree Trimming Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing tree trimming operations on Allegheny River Boulevard (Routes 130, 2073) in Allegheny County will occur Tuesday through Thursday nights, May 31-June 2 weather permitting.

Tree trimming work requiring single-lane alternating traffic will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night between Verona Borough and Nadine Road. Crews from Fay-West will conduct the work.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

