Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of May 30
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|Sign Replacement & Repairs
|County Wide
|Various
|Various
|County Wide Complaints
|I80
|Keystone Shortway Road
|63 to 72 EB/WB
|Side Dozing
|SR 4004
|Sunny Rd
|Farmington Twp.
|Pipe Replacement, General Drainage Work
|SR 66
|SR 0066 SH
|Porter Twp.
|Mill and Fill
|SR 861
|SR 0861 SH
|Madison/Porter Twp.
|Mill and Fill
|SR 4008
|Huefner Spring Road
|Knox Twp.
|Bridge Work
|SR 4033
|Cut off Road
|Farmington Twp.
|Bridge Work
|SR 68
|SR 0068 SH
|Monroe Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 322
|Twentyeighth Division HW
|Clarion Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR3016
|Piney Dam Rd
|Porter Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|SR 2007
|Huckleberry Ridge Rd.
|Porter/Madison Twp.
|Drainage
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.