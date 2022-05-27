Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the week of May 30

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs
County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints
I80 Keystone Shortway Road 63 to 72 EB/WB Side Dozing
SR 4004 Sunny Rd Farmington Twp. Pipe Replacement, General Drainage Work
SR 66 SR 0066 SH Porter Twp. Mill and Fill
SR 861 SR 0861 SH Madison/Porter Twp. Mill and Fill
SR 4008 Huefner Spring Road Knox Twp. Bridge Work
SR 4033 Cut off Road Farmington Twp. Bridge Work
SR 68  SR 0068 SH Monroe Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 322 Twentyeighth Division HW Clarion Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR3016 Piney Dam Rd Porter Twp. Shoulder Cutting
SR 2007 Huckleberry Ridge Rd. Porter/Madison Twp. Drainage

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Clarion County Maintenance Office at (814)226-8200.


