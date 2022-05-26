When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Rocky Hill, CT -- Henkel Corporation (“Henkel”) is voluntarily recalling 180 bottles of its 4.2 ounce Alterna Bond Repair Leave-in Heat Protection Spray, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex (Bcc), which poses little medical risk to healthy people, but can cause an increased risk for illness or infection in people who have certain health problems, such as weakened immune systems, chronic lung diseases, chronic granulomatous disease, or wound infections. Patients with underlying lung disease (especially cystic fibrosis) might be at increased risk for severe infections with Bcc.

The potential for product contamination was noted after testing performed by Henkel revealed the presence of Bcc in some 4.2 ounce bottles of Alterna Bond Repair Leave-in Heat Protection Spray.

While Henkel has received no reports of harm or injury in connection with this product, the company is proactively recalling the product. If you have experienced any symptoms, or have any medical questions associated with this recall, please consult your physician immediately.

The Alterna Bond Repair Leave-in Heat Protection Spray included in this recall comes in a 4.2 ounce, purple plastic spray bottle marked with lot # Y401427403 on the bottom, and was distributed nationwide through a distributor. The product was available for sale to the public no earlier than April 12, 2022.

Henkel is conducting this voluntary recall with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

As part of our commitment to our consumers, those who have purchased the applicable 4.2 ounce bottles of Alterna Bond Repair Leave-in Heat Protection Spray described above are urged to return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. We seek to minimize all inconvenience this may cause consumers and are committed to their complete satisfaction. Consumers with questions about this recall may contact one of our dedicated customer specialists at 1-888-4ALTERNA (1-888- 425-8376) and Alterna.customerservice@henkel.com. This customer service line is operational Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST, and Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST. On weekends and after working hours, an automated message system will direct callers how to reach a back-up call center. Consumers with medical questions should contact their physician.

Pictures of the recalled product are below.

Photo material is available at www.henkel-northamerica.com/press

Henkel Contact:

Jennifer Schiavone

475-299-9192

Jennifer.schiavone@henkel.com