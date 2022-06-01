AI Robotics Security Leader AITX’s New Software Update will Include Weapon Detection : Stock Symbol: AITX

AITX SCOT AITX AVA AITX Collage AITX Showcase AITX ROAMEO

AI Robotics Security Leader AITX’s New Software Update will Include Weapon Detection. With 42 Dealers covering the US, Canada, the U.K. & the European Union

We truly hope that Centralized Vision never receives an alert, but we know that if they do, we will have shaved minutes off response and thereby hopefully save lives in an active shooter event” — Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Robotics Security Leader AITX’s New Software Update will Include Weapon Detection. With 42 Dealers covering the US, Canada, the U.K. & the European Union, Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX) is a Security Force. Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Solutions for Multiple Applications. New Dealers Signed in the US and Multiple Other Countries. Increasing Orders Received for Latest Products from Varied Customers. CEO Releases Publication on the New Economy, Jobs and Automation. Planned Entry Into the $17.6 Billion Residential Security Market. Multiple Unit Order from National Security Personnel Company. AITX Nationwide Television Ad Campaign Beginning in Late May.AITX announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) will include gun detection in its upcoming release of ‘version 7’ of its analytics software suite.RAD further announced that in partnership with Centralized Vision, active monitoring of Weapon detection alerts will be offered at no cost for all RAD deployments, subject to terms and conditions to be announced later.“When Steve shared with me that RAD would be extending the use of this analytic for free, we immediately wanted to participate at the most accessible pricing possible - free,” said Tom Vigilante, Founder and President of Centralized Vision. “Our staff loves the RAD software and working with their team. We’re thrilled to participate in activities that could provide significant improvements to clients’ safety and security.”“Centralized Vision is our #1 monitoring partner, and Tom’s enthusiasm to participate is aligned with our efforts to leverage technology that help make people safer,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “We truly hope that Centralized Vision never receives an alert, but we know that if they do, we will have shaved minutes off response and thereby hopefully save lives in an active shooter event.”RAD’s weapon detection identifies the presence of side arms and long gun firearms. For clients who opt-in, as soon as a gun is identified as such by RAD’s AI-driven analytics the system may perform a variety of actions including appropriately activating a local autonomous alert, notifications to remote monitoring or onsite security staff, and appropriate authorities – ideally before any shots are fired. The alert could be in the form of an audible and visual response on the RAD device. This immediate response will provide building security (#PROPTECH) and law enforcement precious minutes to respond to the situation, mitigating the loss of life, injuries, and property losses. Full details, terms and conditions will be released publicly in July. Gun detection will be available on all RAD devices and is backward compatible with RAD devices already deployed. Clients will be invited to opt-in beginning in mid-June.“The gun detection analytic has been on our perception team’s roadmap for over a year,” continued Reinharz. “We hope that inclusion of this analytic and monitoring support will encourage more clients to deploy our solutions.”RAD’s gun detection analytic is just one of the many elements that will be prioritized and managed by the company’s upcoming ‘incident management system’. The platform allows RAD dealers to avoid expensive and high maintenance alarm management solutions and is part of RAD’s efforts to rewrite the entire security industry’s software library.“I expect that the acceptance of RAD solutions in certain markets including schools, large gathering events, sports venues, and government facilities will be accelerated because of this gun detection analytic,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “It’s our hope that these tools, combined with revised social standards, laws and government policies can produce a safer society.”As mentioned in previous announcements, RAD devices do not engage in any form of ‘crowd-scanning’ where specific people can be identified using facial recognition.‘Human Attribute Detection’ (‘HAD’) allows clients to tag various humans based on clothing and luggage. HAD is useful, as an example, for RAD devices to avoid creating alerts when uniformed personnel are patrolling in concert with RAD devices, or for uniformed delivery people to be granted easier access to a controlled area.Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™.About AITX:Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas.Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business.AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube.Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AITX-RAD/videos AITX Signs New Dealer, Receives ROSA OrderOn May 24th AITX announced it had signed U.S. Secure Ventures (USSV) as a new authorized dealer and has received an order for a ROSA security robot from this new dealer. USSV is a commercial security services provider with offices in Dallas, TX growing from regional leader to a national authority in commercial and integrated security.USSV has a solid reputation and client base in the commercial real estate and construction industries through the booming Texas and southern states markets. The AITX ROSA security robot ordered by USSV will be utilized for demonstration purposes to these and other clients. With the addition of the new authorized dealer, the AITX dealer network has expanded to 42, covering the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.Order for Security Robots from Romanian Dealer Civitas GroupOn May 23rd AITX announced an order from Civitas PSG, one of the largest security companies in Romania for an AVA (Autonomous Verified Access) access control device, and one ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) robotic surveillance unit. This will be first AITX deployment in the European market for AVA, capable of performing all functions of a security guard at a controlled gate of entry.AITX Signs New Dealer, Awaits Final Signature on Large Quantity OrderOn May 20th AITX announced it has signed a new authorized dealer and expects to receive an order for at least 8 ROSA security robots from the dealer's largest client. The dealer and the end user client are located in the Detroit, Michigan area. The dealer has long-standing business relationships with leaders in the automotive industry and additional details will be released in the future.AITX CEO Steve Reinharz Releases Latest Publication on the New Economy, Jobs, and AutomationOn May 19th AITX announced that its CEO, Steve Reinharz has published a new composition that examines how businesses must adapt in the new post-COVID, great resignation economy. "Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities" is available for download at https://tinyurl.com/uczv5sdj AITX Devices Signs First UK Authorized DealerOn May 18th AITX announced it has signed its first authorized dealer in the United Kingdom and has received an order for a ROSA security robot. Additional details, including the name of the new dealer will be released in the future.Development of Residential Security SolutionOn May 17th AITX announced it expects to launch a product into the rapidly expanding residential security market that is based around its best-selling ROSA solution.AITX indicated that the development project will utilize technology from its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Group (RAD-G), specifically 'RADPACK-mini' which controls the device's power, communications, peripherals and handles much of its analytic processing. The second critical component of the upcoming residential solution is 'RADCam', RAD's integrated camera that features sufficient processing power to drive complex AI analytics.According to a recent study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., the home security systems market in the US is estimated at $17.6 Billion in 2022.AITX also confirmed that initial production will be in Q4 of this year, with a limited launch of between 1,000 to 2,500 units expected.Multiple Order from Recently Signed Dealer Premier Protective SecurityOn May 16th AITX announced an order for 2 ROSA security robots from Premier Protective Security, a minority-owned security personnel management company with nationwide engagement.The 2 ROSAs will be deployed as part of a pilot program at one of the nation's leading travel centers. AITX ROSA has been well received by gas stations, convenience stores and other small retail operators for its unparalleled ability to detect and deter instances of trespassing and loitering without the need for manned guarding assistance.AITX Nationwide Television Ad CampaignOn May 13th AITX announced it has released its first TV ad to be used in a limited nationwide marketing campaign. The initial spot highlights AITX industry leadership role while drawing specific attention to RAD Light My Way, a personal safety and security solution produced by its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD).This AITX marketing campaign begins in late May and will run for approximately 90 days. Spots will air on CNBC, Newsmax, CNN, Fox News, Fox Business, Headline News, Bloomberg TV, and The Weather Channel. AITX will use other media channels to engage target markets appropriately.For more information on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. 