Finasana and WoMo partner to tackle the financial burden that falls on working mothers

Finasana and WoMo are excited to partner to offer financial education and wellbeing resources to support women before, after, and during their maternity leave.
The financial burden of starting a family falls disproportionately on women, with very little resources available to help them navigate the added expense (and usually, reduced income) of having a child.
— Gabi Slemer, CEO & Founder, Finasana
The financial burden of starting a family falls disproportionately on women, with very little resources available to help them navigate the added expense (and usually, reduced income) of having a child.
Almost half of mothers have had to reduce work hours to care for a child or family member, and almost a third have had to quit their job entirely. Unpaid caregivers (of which 75% are women) typically spend up to 35 hours a week on caregiving, in addition to their full-time jobs.
We recognise that financial education and guidance alone is no where near enough to start tackling the systemic issues related to women, careers, children, and money. However, what financial education can do is ease the financial burden and added stress mothers face.
By empowering working mothers with financial education, we can begin to expand the conversation about money and encourage women to take a leading role in the household finances.
About WoMo:
WoMo for Business is a tech platform that provides a dedicated dialogue channel connecting the line manager & employee before, during and after maternity leave. With our invaluable 'How-to' guides, resources, and support for everyone, WoMo does it all. For Mum. For Manager. For HR.
About Finasana:
Finasana is a financial wellbeing platform that educates, engages, and empowers. Through workshops, virtual masterclasses, and one-on-one guidance, we enable women to take control of their money and build financial confidence. Finasana is on a mission to close the financial advice gap and reduce money stress to improve overall wellbeing.
