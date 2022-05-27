Registration now open for free summer professional development

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 27, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s (OSDE) annual professional development conference will be back on the road this summer. EngageOK on the Road will travel to seven high schools in July offering free training for educators.
More than 100 sessions will be offered at each of the conferences. Stops include:
July 11 – Woodward High School
July 12 – Elk City High School
July 13 – Lawton High School
July 14 – Southmoore High School
July 18 – Jenks High School
July 19 – McAlester High School
July 20 – Durant High School
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister will open each conference by moderating a panel discussion with local high school students. Some of the other sessions include Creating Connections with Work-Based Learning, Using Digital Tools for Launching Instruction, Safety at the Schoolhouse: What Educators Need to Know, and Integrating Elementary Content Areas through Real-World Investigations.
2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson will also be presenting two sessions: Creating a Connected Classroom and Engagement Strategies for the Secondary Classroom.
While the conference is free for educators, registration is required. To see the agenda and register, go to engage.ok.gov/on-the-road.
