Registration now open for free summer professional development

Posted by erin.corbin on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 8:44am

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 27, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s (OSDE) annual professional development conference will be back on the road this summer. EngageOK on the Road will travel to seven high schools in July offering free training for educators. 

More than 100 sessions will be offered at each of the conferences. Stops include: 

  • July 11 – Woodward High School 
  • July 12 – Elk City High School 
  • July 13 – Lawton High School 
  • July 14 – Southmoore High School 
  • July 18 – Jenks High School 
  • July 19 – McAlester High School
  • July 20 – Durant High School 

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister will open each conference by moderating a panel discussion with local high school students. Some of the other sessions include Creating Connections with Work-Based Learning, Using Digital Tools for Launching Instruction, Safety at the Schoolhouse: What Educators Need to Know, and Integrating Elementary Content Areas through Real-World Investigations. 

2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson will also be presenting two sessions: Creating a Connected Classroom and Engagement Strategies for the Secondary Classroom 

While the conference is free for educators, registration is required. To see the agenda and register, go to engage.ok.gov/on-the-road. 

###

 

