Kleinschmidt Associates Receives 2022 Zweig Group Best Firms To Work For Award
Zweig Group’s Best Firms To Work For honors the best in the AEC industry
Receiving this award means so much because our employees are engaged and committed to creating an exceptional culture, not only for themselves, but to attract and retain future talent,”PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zweig Group, leading research, publishing, and advisory services consultant in the AEC industry, has recognized Kleinschmidt Associates as a winner of the 2022 Best Firms to Work For Award.
— Ashley Fowler, Director of Human Resources
This award honors the outstanding architecture, planning, environmental, and construction firms to work for in North America. Firms are recognized for their ability to inspire their teams to perform at the highest levels. They’ve created an environment where their people feel valued, can make a difference, and can clearly see where their contribution fits into the overall mission and success of the firm.
“We have such a strong employee focus that our Purpose statement revolves around them: We exist for our employees’ personal and professional growth. Receiving this award means so much because our employees are engaged and committed to creating an exceptional culture, not only for themselves, but to attract and retain future talent,” says Ashley Fowler, Director of Human Resources, “This recognition shows we embody our core values, and if our employees are happy and engaged, they can pass their dedication, technical expertise, and practical solutions through to our clients.”
“The Best Firms to Work For program is a powerful view of what the employee experience looks like in today’s top AEC firms,” said Zweig Group CEO Chad Clinehens. “Firms can use this ranking and the data it yields as a powerful tool in recruiting and retention of staff, which is the number one challenge for many AEC firms. People are the most important asset in the AEC industry that the 2022 Best Firms To Work For are protecting and elevating that asset.” Winners will be honored at the 2022 Elevate AEC Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 14th – 16th, and featured in Zweig Group’s weekly management newsletter, The Zweig Letter, and Zweig Group’s other marketing channels.
About Kleinschmidt:
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and government agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
About Zweig Group:
Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the industry leader and premier authority in AEC firm management and marketing, the go-to source for data and research, and the leading provider of customized learning and training. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms succeed in a complicated and challenging marketplace through services that include: Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Valuation, Executive Search, Board of Director Services, Ownership Transition, Marketing & Branding, and Business Development Training. The firm has offices in Dallas and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
