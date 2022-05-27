Submit Release
Memorial Day exhibiting patriotism, CEO Brett Oubre states:"There is Always a Way Forward"

Desert Storm Veteran remembers and leads from the front this Memorial Day holiday.

Our nation is vigilant and resilient, and through the darkest days in our nation's history, we are a force. What we prepare for now, will set up our country's successes in the future.”
— Brett Oubre
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brett Oubre is the CEO of the five top-performing auto dealerships in the Southeast United States, featured in Entrepreneur and Inc. A Desert Storm veteran, a teacher, and author of a new book 12- Steps for Boundaryless Success launching in June 2022. He is a self-taught leader instilling, exhibiting, and advocating for the way forward. Oubre, surviving a private plane crash, a brain tumor, and paralysis, brings his story of hope found in his new book, on the principles of faith and true patriotism with his "Made in America" brand from humble beginnings to being fully equipped and leaving a footprint of impact on this world.

Brett Oubre served this nation in Desert Storm in the United States National Guard, reflecting his time of service and those left behind. He stated... "On this Memorial Day holiday, we remember those who fought for our freedoms, and together we honor and pay tribute to their sacrifice. There is always a way forward... We prepare by doing the hard internal... Remaining focused and persistent in our daily lives."

He continued... "Our nation is vigilant and resilient, and through the darkest days in our nation's history, we are a force. What we prepare for now, will set up our country's successes in the future."

The Law of Influence - Brett Oubre

