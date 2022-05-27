MALLCOMM DOUBLES NORTH AMERICAN CLIENT BASE
Demand for digital transformation across North America’s retail sector is fueling growth at Mallcomm.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for digital transformation across North America’s retail sector is fueling growth at Mallcomm. Within just 12 months, the global property technology provider has seen its client base double, with its digital platform now in use across more than 250 properties spanning 35 states and provinces on the continent.
Mallcomm’s expanding portfolio has been driven by partnerships with some of North America’s largest real estate investors and developers, including Unibail Rodamco-Westfield, Oxford Properties, Brookfield Properties Retail and Triple 5.
Accessed via a smartphone app, Mallcomm enables shopping center managers and their tenants to communicate in real time 24/7, improving operational efficiency and tenant engagement. The technology also provides data to help improve energy performance and shape future property management and sustainability strategies.
David Fuller-Watts, Managing Director of Mallcomm, said: “We are seeing spikes in demand for our platform across North America, ranging from large mall owners through to operators of smaller shopping centers. Regardless of their size, many organizations now recognize the role our technology can play in retaining and attracting tenants, reducing costs, and enhancing the customers’ shopping experience.
“We are also seeing strong interest from real estate companies responsible for mixed-used schemes and regeneration projects. The need to create a sense of community within these developments is paramount and our solutions are key to that.”
Mallcomm’s latest partnerships are with real estate investment trust Urban Edge Properties, and ShopCore Properties, leading owners and operators of community centers.
Urban Edge Properties will be using Mallcomm to streamline communication, security and management across 57 shopping centers in America, while ShopCore Properties has partnered with Mallcomm to deliver a customized tenant engagement solution across more than 50 retail centers in 15 states.
David continued: “Our priority is to help our clients connect people to places, creating engaged communities and well managed locations. We are proud to be partnering with a wide range of property companies to achieve these aims, helping them to digitize their processes, drive down costs and generate efficiencies and operational benefits.”
Launched in 2013, the Mallcomm platform is used by more than 325,000 people globally and across 400 million sq ft of real estate around the world.
