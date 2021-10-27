Mallcomm signs partnership with ECE Marketplaces to deliver digital engagement platform at over 100 shopping centres
Mallcomm announces it has signed a partnership with ECE Marketplaces to deliver a digital engagement platform at centres in Germany, Austria, Hungary and ItalyLONDON, EUROPE, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global proptech company Mallcomm announces today it has signed a pan-European partnership with ECE Marketplaces to deliver a bespoke digital tenant-engagement platform at more than 100 shopping centres in Germany, Austria, Hungary and Italy
The partnership, which is the largest single agreement Mallcomm has signed in Europe, will initially encompass 107 assets, including leading retail destinations Adigeo, Verona; Galeria Krakowska, Krakow, Arkad, Budapest, Olympia-Einkaufszentrum, Munich and Alstertal-Einkaufszentrum, Hamburg. In total, the assets span more than 3.5 million sqm of retail and leisure space and accommodate more than 12,300 retail tenants.
Mallcomm’s proprietary technology will be used to deliver a bespoke technology platform which will allow day-to-day operations to be managed digitally and provide real-time data insights, with the capability to track footfall, sales and energy performance. The platform will enable 24/7 communication between centre management teams and retailers allowing centre management teams to gain a deeper understanding of what is driving store conversion and deliver targeted services and placemaking initiatives.
The surge in demand for digital tenant engagement solutions has enabled Mallcomm to double its global footprint in the past six months, with more than 650 properties, comprising in excess of 400 million sq ft, now using its proprietary technology to support tenant experience and property management. Its clients include leading property owners Hammerson, Brookfield, Klepierre, Oxford Properties, Mall of America and Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield.
Michael Triebold, Director Digital Business, Marketing & Research at ECE Marketplaces: “We are excited for this cooperation with Mallcomm and believe that we have found a great partner to progress on digitalization within our shopping centres. Implementing this solution will allow us to become faster in our communication with our partners as well as more sustainable. This young partnership with Mallcomm has already been very rewarding, so we are very much looking forward to extending this relationship.”
David Fuller-Watts, Managing Director of Mallcomm, said: “This is the largest partnership we have ever signed in Europe and we are delighted to be selected by ECE Marketplaces to support the next phase of evolution at more than a hundred leading retail destinations.
“Our platform helps drive closer collaboration between landlords and tenants, enabling real-time digital engagement that helps streamline day-to-day operations, creates service charge efficiencies and increases trust and transparency around critical areas such as energy performance and sales. We look forward to working with ECE Marketplaces, and more than 12,000 retail tenants, to create truly connected communities at these assets.”
