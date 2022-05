5th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference – Cutting Edge Innovations in Cancer Therapy

PUNE, MH, INDIA, May 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --The search for a cure for cancer can quite possibly be proclaimed as the holy grail of modern medicine. The journey has been a tremendous & tireless pursuit, selflessly undertaken by doctors, researchers, scientists & the entire healthcare community.The turn of the century has seen an unprecedented advancement in technological innovations which have helped optimize the healthcare ecosystem & provided the infrastructure for novel techniques to flourish.'Immunotherapy' or 'Immuno-oncology' happens to be one of the key discoveries in the global battle against cancer. Harnessing the power of AI & Big Data analysis, doctors & scientists are making inroads into developed various schemes of personalized medicine & targeted therapies suited for an individual’s genetic makeup. Detecting the presence of biomarkers & via next-gen sequencing, medical workers are being able to plan the most efficient treatments to cope & adequately fight against tumors.The 5TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CONFERENCE scheduled to be held in BOSTON, USA on the 23rd-24th of JUNE, 2022 will gather industry leaders with an aim to explore the future roadmap, challenges & more importantly allow for cross-discipline sharing of knowledge to promote eventual collaboration and progress.KEY HIGHLIGHTS & NOTEWORTHY TOPICS OF DISCUSSION:• Updates in development of monoclonal antibodies, ADC’s and Bispecific Ab’s• Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combination Therapies• Preclinical & Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments• Biomarkers and Cancer Vaccines• CAR-T cell therapy, Adoptive-T Cell Therapy• Tumor microenvironments• Oncolytic Viruses• Microbiome in IO & Neoantigens• Personalized Cancer ImmunotherapyA GLIMPSE OF THE EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL:• ØYSTEIN REKDAL, CEO, LYTIX BIOPHARMA• JOHN ROSSI, SVP, Head, Translational Medicine, CERO THERAPEUTICS• LOKESH AGRAWAL, Program Director, Biorepositories and Biospecimen Research Branch (BBRB), NCI, NIH• ALISON CRAWFORD, Associate Director of Immuno-oncology, REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS• SAM SHRIVASTAVA, CEO, Founder, ASHA THERAPEUTICS• PAUL LAMMERS, President & CEO, TRIUMVIRA IMMUNOLOGICS• SHAHRAM SALEK ARDAKANI, Chief Scientific Officer, JANUX THERAPEUTICS• TOBI LIMKE, CEO, PROMOCELL• JENNIFER ELLIOTT, Senior Director, Oncology & Precision Medicine, QIAGEN• SARBAJIT MUKHERJEE, Asst. Professor, Oncology, ROSWELL PARK COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER• RAJKUMAR NOUBADE, Senior Scientist, AMGENEVENT: 5th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology ConferenceWHEN: 23rd - 24th June 2022WHERE: Boston, USA