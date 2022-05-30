Submit Release
News Search

There were 84 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,997 in the last 365 days.

5th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference – Cutting Edge Innovations in Cancer Therapy

PUNE, MH, INDIA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The search for a cure for cancer can quite possibly be proclaimed as the holy grail of modern medicine. The journey has been a tremendous & tireless pursuit, selflessly undertaken by doctors, researchers, scientists & the entire healthcare community.

The turn of the century has seen an unprecedented advancement in technological innovations which have helped optimize the healthcare ecosystem & provided the infrastructure for novel techniques to flourish.
'Immunotherapy' or 'Immuno-oncology' happens to be one of the key discoveries in the global battle against cancer. Harnessing the power of AI & Big Data analysis, doctors & scientists are making inroads into developed various schemes of personalized medicine & targeted therapies suited for an individual’s genetic makeup. Detecting the presence of biomarkers & via next-gen sequencing, medical workers are being able to plan the most efficient treatments to cope & adequately fight against tumors.

The 5TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CONFERENCE scheduled to be held in BOSTON, USA on the 23rd-24th of JUNE, 2022 will gather industry leaders with an aim to explore the future roadmap, challenges & more importantly allow for cross-discipline sharing of knowledge to promote eventual collaboration and progress.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS & NOTEWORTHY TOPICS OF DISCUSSION:

• Updates in development of monoclonal antibodies, ADC’s and Bispecific Ab’s
• Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combination Therapies
• Preclinical & Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments
• Biomarkers and Cancer Vaccines
• CAR-T cell therapy, Adoptive-T Cell Therapy
• Tumor microenvironments
• Oncolytic Viruses
• Microbiome in IO & Neoantigens
• Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy

A GLIMPSE OF THE EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL:

• ØYSTEIN REKDAL, CEO, LYTIX BIOPHARMA
• JOHN ROSSI, SVP, Head, Translational Medicine, CERO THERAPEUTICS
• LOKESH AGRAWAL, Program Director, Biorepositories and Biospecimen Research Branch (BBRB), NCI, NIH
• ALISON CRAWFORD, Associate Director of Immuno-oncology, REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
• SAM SHRIVASTAVA, CEO, Founder, ASHA THERAPEUTICS
• PAUL LAMMERS, President & CEO, TRIUMVIRA IMMUNOLOGICS
• SHAHRAM SALEK ARDAKANI, Chief Scientific Officer, JANUX THERAPEUTICS
• TOBI LIMKE, CEO, PROMOCELL
• JENNIFER ELLIOTT, Senior Director, Oncology & Precision Medicine, QIAGEN
• SARBAJIT MUKHERJEE, Asst. Professor, Oncology, ROSWELL PARK COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER
• RAJKUMAR NOUBADE, Senior Scientist, AMGEN

EVENT: 5th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference
WHEN: 23rd - 24th June 2022
WHERE: Boston, USA

FIND OUT MORE. EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE!

Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 8975985061
events@marketsandmarkets.com

You just read:

5th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference – Cutting Edge Innovations in Cancer Therapy

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.