5th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference – Cutting Edge Innovations in Cancer Therapy
The search for a cure for cancer can quite possibly be proclaimed as the holy grail of modern medicine. The journey has been a tremendous & tireless pursuit, selflessly undertaken by doctors, researchers, scientists & the entire healthcare community.
The turn of the century has seen an unprecedented advancement in technological innovations which have helped optimize the healthcare ecosystem & provided the infrastructure for novel techniques to flourish.
'Immunotherapy' or 'Immuno-oncology' happens to be one of the key discoveries in the global battle against cancer. Harnessing the power of AI & Big Data analysis, doctors & scientists are making inroads into developed various schemes of personalized medicine & targeted therapies suited for an individual’s genetic makeup. Detecting the presence of biomarkers & via next-gen sequencing, medical workers are being able to plan the most efficient treatments to cope & adequately fight against tumors.
The 5TH ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CONFERENCE scheduled to be held in BOSTON, USA on the 23rd-24th of JUNE, 2022 will gather industry leaders with an aim to explore the future roadmap, challenges & more importantly allow for cross-discipline sharing of knowledge to promote eventual collaboration and progress.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & NOTEWORTHY TOPICS OF DISCUSSION:
• Updates in development of monoclonal antibodies, ADC’s and Bispecific Ab’s
• Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combination Therapies
• Preclinical & Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments
• Biomarkers and Cancer Vaccines
• CAR-T cell therapy, Adoptive-T Cell Therapy
• Tumor microenvironments
• Oncolytic Viruses
• Microbiome in IO & Neoantigens
• Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy
A GLIMPSE OF THE EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL:
• ØYSTEIN REKDAL, CEO, LYTIX BIOPHARMA
• JOHN ROSSI, SVP, Head, Translational Medicine, CERO THERAPEUTICS
• LOKESH AGRAWAL, Program Director, Biorepositories and Biospecimen Research Branch (BBRB), NCI, NIH
• ALISON CRAWFORD, Associate Director of Immuno-oncology, REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS
• SAM SHRIVASTAVA, CEO, Founder, ASHA THERAPEUTICS
• PAUL LAMMERS, President & CEO, TRIUMVIRA IMMUNOLOGICS
• SHAHRAM SALEK ARDAKANI, Chief Scientific Officer, JANUX THERAPEUTICS
• TOBI LIMKE, CEO, PROMOCELL
• JENNIFER ELLIOTT, Senior Director, Oncology & Precision Medicine, QIAGEN
• SARBAJIT MUKHERJEE, Asst. Professor, Oncology, ROSWELL PARK COMPREHENSIVE CANCER CENTER
• RAJKUMAR NOUBADE, Senior Scientist, AMGEN
EVENT: 5th Annual MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference
WHEN: 23rd - 24th June 2022
WHERE: Boston, USA
Ayush Kanitkar
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
