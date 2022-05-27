Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the mechanical power transmission equipment market size is expected to grow from $58.83 billion in 2021 to $65.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. As per TBRC’s mechanical power transmission equipment market research the market size is expected to grow to $93.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Government initiatives that followed the Paris Agreement on climate change are expected to increase the global demand for electric vehicles in the forecast period driving demand for mechanical power transmission equipment market growth.

The mechanical power transmission equipment market consists of sales of mechanical power transmission equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that produce mechanical power transmission equipment (except motor vehicle and aircraft), such as plain bearings, clutches, couplings, joints, and drive chains.

Global Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Market Trends

Magnetic gears are being increasingly adopted in the mechanical power transmission equipment industry. Magnetic gears are physically contact-less, which makes them enable efficiencies up to 99% or more. The magnetic gears obviate the need for using any transmission oil. With the nature of a contact-less operation, the gears are highly reliable and require minimal maintenance. The technology also helps prevent damage in case of a torque overload by auto-slipping, i.e. when the overload torque is removed, the gears also re-engage automatically.

Global Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Market Segments

The global mechanical power transmission equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Plain Bearings, Joints, Clutches, Couplings, Pulleys, Chains and Sprockets, Others

By End-User Industry: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Power Industry, Others

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global mechanical power transmission equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mechanical power transmission equipment global market overviews, mechanical power transmission equipment global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the mechanical power transmission equipment global market, mechanical power transmission equipment global market share, mechanical power transmission equipment market segments and geographies, mechanical power transmission equipment market players, mechanical power transmission equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Mechanical Power Transmission Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SKF Group, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, The Timken Company, Eaton Corporation plc, Tsubakimoto Chain Co, Altra Industrial Motion Corp, Regal Beloit Corporation, Atkore International Group Inc, and Renold Plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

