Global Dehumidifiers Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dehumidifiers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dehumidifiers market size is expected to grow from $6.12 billion in 2021 to $6.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The global dehumidifiers market size is expected to grow to $8.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The rise in disposable income contributed to the dehumidifier market growth.

The global dehumidifiers market consists of sales of dehumidifiers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce dehumidifiers which are electrical appliances used to reduce and maintain the level of humidity in the air, usually for health or comfort reasons. It also eliminates a musty odor and prevents the growth of mildew by extracting water from the air. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Dehumidifiers Market Trends

Dehumidifier manufacturers are increasingly using Climatix in the device which is likely to be an emerging trend in the dehumidifiers market. Climatix is a solution that uses technology to enable cost-effective and efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC). It is designed for heating or cooling application and seamlessly integrates into a building automation system.

Global Dehumidifiers Market Segments

By Product Type: Chemical Absorbent, Heat Pump, Ventilating Dehumidifier

By Dehumidifier Technology: Cold Condensation, Sorption, Warm Condensation, Other Dehumidifier Technologies

3) By Application: Commercial, Industrial, Residential

By Geography: The global dehumidifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Dehumidifiers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dehumidifiers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global dehumidifiers global market, dehumidifiers global market share, dehumidifiers market segments and geographies, dehumidifiers global market players, dehumidifiers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Dehumidifiers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l, Electrolux, General Filters, Honeywell International, Whirlpool Corporation, Therma-Stor, LG Electronics, Sunpentown International, Haier, and Munters Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

