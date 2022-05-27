Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Automotive Microcontrollers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Microcontrollers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive microcontrollers market size is expected to grow to $15.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.18%. Growing demand for driverless vehicles is contributing to the automotive microcontroller market growth.

The automotive microcontrollers market consists of sales of automotive microcontrollers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to self-contained systems consisting of processors, memory, and peripherals, and used as an embedded system. The system uses an integrated chip that is used to control the functions in automobiles. Microcontrollers are used in a system that is small and consists of the least component design. The uses in automobiles are remote control systems, operating systems, and automobile audio systems.

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Trends

Mergers and acquisitions is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive microcontrollers market. In August 2021, Analog Devices, a US-based semiconductor company, acquired Maxim Integrated for a deal of $20 billion. This acquisition creates an analog semiconductor giant with more than 50,000 products giving it the scale to become a more formidable foe to Texas Instruments. Maxim Integrated is a US-based company that manufactures and sells analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the automotive, and industrial. In April 2020, Infineon Technologies AG, a German semiconductor manufacturer, acquired Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition of Cypress will enhance its focus on structural growth drivers and applications. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is a US-based semiconductor manufacturing company.

Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Segments

By Type: 8 Bit, 16 Bit, 32 Bit

By Vehicle Type: Passenger ICE Vehicle, Commercial ICE Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

By Connectivity: Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) Connectivity, Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) Connectivity, Vehicle to Cloud (V2C) Connectivity

By Technology: Adaptive Cruise Control, Park Assist System, Blind Spot Detection, Tire Pressure Monitoring System

By Application Type: Powertrain and Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety and Security Systems, Infotainment and Telematics

By Geography: The global automotive microcontrollers market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Automotive Microcontrollers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Toshiba Corp, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, Analog Devices Inc, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc, Rohm Semiconductors, Texas Instrument Incorporated, Maxim Integrated, Silicon Labs Private Limited, and Fujitsu Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

