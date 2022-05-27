AMarkets wins two accolades for its Brokerage services and innovative Affiliate programs

International Business Magazine Awards AMarkets with Most Reliable Broker, Indonesia 2022 International Business Magazine honors AMarkets with Best Affiliate Program, Vietnam 2022 International Business Magazine Logo

International Business Magazine awards AMarkets with two accolades based on its Brokerage Services and innovative Affiliate Programs

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMarkets, an international online broker, was recently adjudged with 2 prestigious awards by Dubai-based global publishing house, International Business Magazine. The two awards - ‘Most Reliable Broker, Indonesia 2022’ and ‘Best Affiliate Program, Vietnam 2022’ were announced by the publishing house after intense scrutiny and deliberations of all the nominations.

Under the affiliate program, AMarkets has achieved over 3,000 partners from all over the world with over USD 30 million payouts to date. The firm also confirms over 500,000 referred clients. AMarkets’s partnership programs feature high remuneration rates, unlimited daily commission payouts and monthly bonuses to the most active partners.

Commenting on the award announcement, Ujal Nair, Editor, International Business Magazine, said, “AMarkets has earned this accolade for its swift order executions and commission-free account replenishments. The regular bonuses and promotions have bore appreciation among its clients and partners. It gives us immense pleasure and pride to honor such a prestigious, high-performing brokerage firm with an excellent customer-oriented mobile trading platform.”

Expressing his delight over the award, Alexander Melkumyants, head of Affiliate at AMarkets commented, “AMarkets team would like to thank the International Business Magazine for presenting us with this valuable award. And we, in turn, will keep improving our affiliate programs and trading conditions so that our clients and partners can earn even more on the most beneficial and attractive terms. Winning this high-level award confirms our ability to effectively adapt to dynamic market shifts and provide our clients with the top quality service in any conditions.”

About AMarkets

AMarkets is an international, reputable, and reliable online broker, providing over 400 financial instruments and operating since 2007. Regulated by the Financial Commission and audited by VMT, AMarkets is committed to offering its clients a wide range of trading-related services and a convenient environment for efficient online trading as well as an outstanding level of customer support.

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

