HoduSoft Call Centre Software and Auto Dialer Software emerges FrontRunner in Gartner report
HoduSoft Call Centre Software and Auto Dialer Software have been chosen as FrontRunner in the latest list published by Software Advice, a Gartner company.DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HoduSoft, a unified communication software maker, today announced that their Call Center Software and Auto Dialer Software, HoduCC has been chosen as FrontRunner in the latest list published by Software Advice, a Gartner company. Gartner is one of the world’s leading platforms for business software reviews and research. This marks the second consecutive time HoduCC has been placed as a leader in this report.
“We are absolutely delighted to receive this badge from Gartner as we execute on our mission to empower businesses of all sizes to redefine their communication to provide their customers with a stellar experience. Gartner is one of the most credible sources for businesses to go through actionable insights and expert recommendations before buying software. So we feel a sense of pride to have our name listed on the platform as one of the top-rated products.” said Kartik Khambhati, Co-founder & Chief Business Development Office at HoduSoft.
HoduCC is a complete omnichannel contact center software that features next-generation technologies to provide businesses with a powerful solution to achieve excellence in customer service. The software is crafted carefully by HoduSoft, to enable companies to meet the expectations of their customers and is suitable for businesses of all sizes.
Software Advice is operated by Gartner Digital Markets. HoduSoft consistently achieved great success on these platforms in past years, getting featured in several Gartner Digital Markets flagship reports. With an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 38 reviews, HoduCC Call Center Software and Auto Dialer Software by HoduSoft has become one of the top-rated products on the list published by Software Advice.
The ranking list highlights the top-ranked North American software products and is 100% fuelled by the customer satisfaction ratings and reviews posted by the validated end-users for small businesses. The reviews by the customers are given based on five key areas and these include ease of use, value for money, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend.
Khambhati added, “In this competitive business environment, operational efficiency and productivity are the two most important mantras to deliver exceptional customer experience. With an aim to change the way businesses operate and interact with their customers, we at HoduSoft have designed our auto dialer software that requires no manual dialing. And we believe this recognition is a testimony to the years of relentless efforts of providing businesses with innovative and scalable solutions to transform customer interactions into orchestrated, seamless customer experiences.”
About Software Advice
Software Advice, a Gartner Company, is the leading online service for businesses navigating the selection process for the software. It is a platform on which advisors provide businesses of all sizes with free and personalized software recommendations to help them find the right product that aligns with their requirements and goals. Additionally, it publishes the FrontRunners report based on objective research by industry experts and reviews from validated users that enables buyers to save their time and resources. The company has already helped over 2,00,000 people pick the right software for their organizations.
About HoduSoft
HoduSoft is a leading Unified Communication software maker, headquartered in India. Intending to help businesses of all sizes to provide their customers with a next-generation experience, HoduSoft has developed innovative and intelligent software. Established in 2015, HoduSoft is a unified communications leader that empowers businesses with solutions that redefine the way they communicate. The comprehensive suite of products at HoduSoft includes HoduCC, HoduPBX, HoduBlast, and HoduConf.
