U.S. CAD announces it is now part of a new brand - VinZero

U.S. CAD along with three other global industry leading companies formed a new company - VinZero

— U.S. CAD CEO and VinZero Global COO Daniel Counts
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After working for several years under a Global Alliance agreement, U.S. CAD along with A2K Technologies ANZ, Cadline EMEA, and Capricot India today announced the formation of a new company – VinZero. Stemming from the Italian word Vincero, which means “victorious,” VinZero brings more resources, more expertise and more solutions to U.S. CAD’s customers.

“U.S. CAD is excited to join with a larger base of AEC experts worldwide with our powerful new brand, VinZero,” said U.S. CAD CEO and VinZero Global COO Daniel Counts. “We are better together and will bring our customers more sustainable solutions for a digital pathway toward a net zero future.”

“We’ve seen significant momentum particularly among our construction customers toward an alignment with net zero initiatives,” said U.S. CAD President Jeff Rachel. “As a part of VinZero, we can assist them in moving faster toward digitalization to secure an even brighter future.”

VinZero has more than 550 employees in 32 offices across the globe. The combination of the Brand Partners under VinZero makes it the technology partner of choice among leading AEC and Manufacturing companies. VinZero designs and delivers sustainable digital processes, bespoke services, and SaaS solutions to help customers maintain their competitive advantage and achieve their technological and sustainable leadership goals.

