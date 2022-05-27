Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives: Guarding its Precious Island Treasure

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives 2

Grand Park Kodhipparu is committed to sustainability. Recently recertified by Green Globe for its second year the resort aims to be a Sustainability Champion.

Leading more sustainable lives is a non-negotiable attitude we must adopt. The sustainability efforts we practice at GPK are simply us doing our part for the Maldives as a destination.” — Raffaele Solferino, General Manager Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives