Discussions continue on the Columbia River Treaty

CANADA, May 26 - Canadian and United States representatives continue discussions toward a modernized Columbia River Treaty.

Canada and the U.S. met informally four times this year on March 30, April 17, May 17 and May 24 to discuss ways of advancing negotiations. These meetings were arranged to ask questions and seek clarification about issues related to each country’s initial proposals, which were tabled in 2020.

During the meeting on May 17, the U.S. presented a new proposal, which included a framework for operations and addresses flood-risk management, hydropower co-ordination, ecosystem co-operation and Canadian operational flexibility.

The Canadian negotiating team, which includes representatives from Canada, B.C. and the Ktunaxa, Secwepemc and Syilx Okanagan Nations (collectively the Columbia Basin Indigenous Nations), continues collaborating on developing and refining negotiating positions that will benefit the B.C. portion of the Columbia Basin.

As negotiations progress, the Province is maintaining its engagement with the Columbia Basin Indigenous Nations, local governments and residents to ensure basin interests are reflected in a modernized treaty.

A public information session was held on May 16, 2022, to provide an update and describe the process for modernizing the treaty in both countries. The next public information session will take place on June 15, 2022, focusing on Indigenous-led ecosystem studies that are informing potential changes to the treaty. Details about both events, including recordings, can be found on the Columbia River Treaty public engagement website.

