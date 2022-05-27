Mike Farnworth, Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has issued the following statement on the workplace fatality and injuries in Kamloops:

“We are saddened to learn of a workplace fatality and several injuries in the community of Kamloops earlier today. The circumstances surrounding the suspected ammonia leak at Mount Paul Industrial Park are still under investigation by the Kamloops RCMP, WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners Service. There is no threat to public safety in the area.

“This is a tragic situation, and we send our deepest condolences to the grieving family and friends of the deceased individual. Our hearts are with them.

“Workers and their families should not have to worry about their safety and well-being when they are on the job. Tragedies such as this strengthen our resolve to ensure everyone in B.C. can enjoy a safe workplace.

“We would like to thank those who responded quickly and heroically, including the Kamloops RCMP, Kamloops Fire Rescue, environmental emergency response officers and BC Emergency Health Services."