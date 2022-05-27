Portable Factories Revolutionize Construction
Cuby has ambitions to build housing and other building types in days instead of years, using its proprietary, portable factories to accelerate construction
Cuby's lean manufacturing approach solves two of the biggest problems currently in construction: a dramatic shortage of labor and shortage of quality”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cuby Technologies, Inc., a construction technology firm with headquarters in New York, is poised to change the way construction is done in the United States and around the world. While there are many “assembly-line” style prefab and modular building manufacturers, Cuby is vastly different and will transform the idea of “prefab” and “modular” altogether. Rather than having one capital-intensive centralized mega-factory to produce prefabricated building parts or components, Cuby is using finely engineered, decentralized, localized factories that will solve the huge logistics challenge posed by the traditional modular and prefab methodologies that to date have been prohibitive to scaling and adoption amongst incumbent players.
— Aleh Kandrashou, Cuby’s co-founder
Cuby calls these localized factories “TTFs” (Turnkey, Transportable Factories). A single TTF requires minimal land and can be installed at or very near construction sites – like a nearby parking lot. This localization of manufacturing hubs has multiple benefits. Logistics costs and challenges are minimized, each hub will use locally sourced materials, and will employ around one hundred local workers, thus benefiting the local economy of the building site. This concept is agile and scalable with lower capex requirements than existing systems to date.
Using a proprietary set of hardware and software technology perfected by a team of over 200 engineers at peak R&D, Cuby can produce all the necessary “building blocks”’ for a 2,000 square foot single-family home in just one week with its flagship turnkey, transportable factory, and Cuby aims to do it in one day for its next-generation factory. Once the “blocks” are delivered to the building site, the structure can be ready for occupancy in less than a month, including interior finishings and even furniture. In addition, Cuby’s system can produce repeatable, high-quality buildings that are concrete-based (not stick built) with a lower price point, thus, making them not just more sustainable but also climate-resistant. That means one building team (several teams per factory), can deliver four high-quality homes per month— a staggering improvement over current build times which produce only about one home every seven to nine months.
Taking advantage of these efficiencies, builders could dramatically reduce the estimated 4.8 million single-family home shortage that currently exists in the U.S. housing market (since 2001), a $1.95 trillion current-day value. One of the factors contributing to our housing shortage is the shrinking pool of qualified, trained construction workers. "Cuby's lean manufacturing approach solves two of the biggest problems currently in construction: a dramatic shortage of labor and shortage of quality," said Cuby’s co-founder, Aleh Kandrashou. Constructed using steel and concrete, with smart-home technology built in, Cuby homes will be of higher quality than a typical wood-framed home and will cost, on average, less per square foot, almost doubling builders’ margins, passing through the savings to end-occupiers.
With the TTF model of construction, Cuby expects to lower the costs of construction by more than 40%, shrink project delivery time by 50%, and reduce the ecological footprint of buildings by 90%, all while improving project predictability and construction quality. This is a win-win for everyone involved: developers, construction companies, and end-users. “Cuby is unique in that we don’t want to displace the incumbent; on the contrary, we want to help incumbents thrive by licensing our hardware to their existing operations,” said Aleks Gampel, Cuby’s co-founder.
About Cuby
From a seed of an idea in 2018 to address the often-archaic construction methods that have essentially remained static for over 200 years, Cuby Technologies was born. The brainchild of inventor/physicist and deep-tech, repeat entrepreneur, Aleh Kandrashou, who joined forces with real estate professional and PropTech expert, Aleks Gampel, the company has to date invested over 100,000 engineering hours into this concept of constructing multiple building types through a proprietary process, design, and technology.
Its key differentiator is the ability to erect turnkey, transportable factories in a matter of days to bring the entire off-site production on-site, making construction more efficient, scalable, predictable, sustainable, and cost-effective. With the concept already demonstrated in Europe, Cuby Technologies is mere months away from bringing its cutting-edge concepts to the United States and has already begun selling its factories as a service.
Within the coming year, Cuby factories will be available on a franchisee-type model for home builders and developers to buy and license. Cuby Technologies is currently developing both hardware and software, launching factories, and manufacturing case studies. Learn more at: https://www.cubytechnologies.com/
