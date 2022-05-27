Submit Release
Burglary / Royalton Barracks / Case # 22B2002065

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2002065

TROOPER: Hunt                       

STATION:    Royalton                 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 05/26/2022  1515 Hours  

INCIDENT LOCATION: STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chateauguay Road, Barnard  

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

VICTIM: Richard Andrews

AGE: 65

 

ACCUSED:   Unknown                                           

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05-26-22, at approximately 1515 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a reported burglary at an address on Chateauguay Road, Barnard. Taken from the residence was appliances, antique furniture, table saw, and boards of wood.  This incident occurred between the late fall of 2021 to 05-26-22. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police.

 

COURT ACTION:

COURT DATE/TIME:        

COURT:

 

 

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

