Burglary / Royalton Barracks / Case # 22B2002065
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2002065
TROOPER: Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/26/2022 1515 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Chateauguay Road, Barnard
VIOLATION: Burglary
VICTIM: Richard Andrews
AGE: 65
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05-26-22, at approximately 1515 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a reported burglary at an address on Chateauguay Road, Barnard. Taken from the residence was appliances, antique furniture, table saw, and boards of wood. This incident occurred between the late fall of 2021 to 05-26-22. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police.
COURT ACTION:
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
Vermont State Police
Troop B: Royalton Barracks
(802)234-9933
Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov