Burglary / Royalton Barracks / Case # 22B2002065

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2002065

TROOPER: Hunt

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05/26/2022 1515 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Chateauguay Road, Barnard

VIOLATION: Burglary

VICTIM: Richard Andrews

AGE: 65

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05-26-22, at approximately 1515 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a reported burglary at an address on Chateauguay Road, Barnard. Taken from the residence was appliances, antique furniture, table saw, and boards of wood. This incident occurred between the late fall of 2021 to 05-26-22. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police.

