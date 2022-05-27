Multicultural care for elders will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, May 27 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 26, 2022

A nutrition incentive program based in Takoma Park will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 26, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Ana Maria Izquierdo, PhD, executive director at Care for Your Health; and Flor Yanes, outreach community specialist at Crossroads Community Food Network. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

This special edition of “El Momento Cívico / The Civic Moment,” will include a discussion about Care for Your Health, which is a nonprofit organization based in Silver Spring with a mission to provide multicultural care to elders, support life changes and enhance comfort. Doctor Ana Maria Izquierdo, who is the executive director of the organization, will discuss the variety of programs available to support patients as they age in place at home.

The second part of the show will focus on Crossroads Community Food Network, which is an organization based in Takoma and Langley Park with a mission to build a healthier and more inclusive food system. Flor Yanes, outreach community specialist, will discuss the nutrition incentive program that also helps support local farmers and vendors while helping families in need bring home healthy food. Crossroads also encompasses community-based healthy eating education as well as training for aspiring food entrepreneurs.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodríguez Villagrán, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by Montgomery County to help residents.

