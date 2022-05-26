Neir’s Tavern mourns the passing of 'Goodfellas' star, Ray Liotta.
Neir's Tavern owner and patrons alike mourn veteran actor Ray Liotta's untimely passing.NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tacticalpr:// Ray Liotta, who created intense, memorable characters in “Goodfellas,” “Field of Dreams” and other films as well as on television, died in his sleep on Wednesday night or early Thursday in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.
Neir’s Tavern "The most famous bar you’ve never heard of” made headlines when former NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio stepped in to save the bar from closure.
Neir’s Tavern has a unique connection to “Goodfella’s”, nearly 14% of the movie was shot on location at the bar. Neir’s was featured in the 1990 mob film classic in the iconic scene when the crew celebrates their success of the Lufthansa heist.
The tavern is the one of the last remaining untouched locations used for the filming of Goodfellas.
At Neir’s you can find many “Goodfellas” themed items from artwork to menu selections based on the movie such as the 'Goodfella" burger or their signature cocktail the “Wise guy”
On occasion former actors from the film visit Neir’s back in January of 2020, the actor Christopher Serrone (who played young Henry Hill) stopped by. Most recently, Frank Sivero (who played the character Frankie Carbone, later to be found frozen in the meat truck) visited with the patrons of Neir’s to reminisce and meet fans of the film.
The news of Ray’s passing has hit patrons of Neir’s Tavern with sadness. “We would have really wanted to have Ray come down to Neir’s and share his experience being the star of the movie, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this time of loss, his memory will live on here at Neir’s said owner Loycent Gordon.
Stop by Neir’s 87-48 78th St, Queens, NY 11421 this Friday May 27th at 8pm to Celebrate the life of actor and Emmy winner, Ray Liotta, best known for his role in “Goodfellas”
Source: Neir’s Tavern
Ara Chekmayan
Tactical Public Relations Inc
+1 212-794-0004
Ara@Tacticalpr.com