Best of Breed Senior Housing Market Feasibility Study

Haven Senior Investments’ Offers the Most Comprehensive Market Feasibility Studies Available Today

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haven Senior Investments (HSI) announces its capability to produce the most extensive senior housing and assisted living market feasibility study found in the market today. This feasibility study answers the following questions:

* What are the senior housing and assisted living property market supply trends?

* What are the senior housing and assisted living property market demand trends, including the resident demographics?

* What are the senior housing and assisted living occupancy rates and what are the trends?

* What are the competitive sales in the market?

* What senior housing and assisted living development projects are in the pipeline?

* Who are the competitors in the market?

* What are the average senior housing and assisted living rental rates?

* Where should you buy or develop senior housing or assisted living properties?

Haven Senior Investments’ Market Feasibility Studies stand apart from others by bringing hard actionable data combined with unique perspectives and insights supported by decades of industry experience. The HSI team not only provides the market intelligence needed, but also analyzes the data and develops sound recommendations for size, service types, unit mix, rates, and services.

"Over the course of my 30 years in senior housing, I've seen and worked on numerous market studies. I can say with 100% confidence that Haven Senior Investments’ report is the absolute best. I'm so proud of what our team has achieved by using the industry's premiere data platform and employing our extensive experience in marketing, sales, and operations to bring it to life. We are providing our clients with tailored, actionable findings, and recommendations. Our studies dive deeper and gather unique insights that other studies do not provide. The evolution of our process, our experience, and team-approach provides our clients with the best information available in our industry,” says John Gonzales, SVP of Consulting.

HSI uses the NIC MAP Vision Data Service which is the premier provider of unbiased market data for the seniors housing and care sector. We have the ONLY proprietary data set in the industry that tracks all licensed beds. Other reports will either track and report on 15+ or 25+ beds, thereby leaving a percentage of uncounted licensed beds. Only Haven Senior Investments' reports track ALL licensed beds.

Haven Senior Investments is the leading faith-based senior housing advisory firm. We provide and support our clients with service and expertise to achieve their goals of buying, selling, developing, investing, financing, or operating in the senior housing and assisted living market. HSI is a subsidiary of HavenCo, LLC.

