Macao International Museum Day Carnival to be held at Iao Hon Market Park on Sunday

MACAU, May 26 - In order to celebrate International Museum Day on 18 May, 20 museums in Macao co-organize the annual event of the museum sector, the “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2022”. The opening ceremony will be held at 2pm on 29 May (Sunday) at the Iao Hon Market Park. The event will feature a wide range of intriguing activities, including game booths, workshops, guided tours and a WeChat game with lucky draws. For more information about the activities and the registration method, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website (www.museums.gov.mo). All are welcome to participate.

The International Museum Day, designated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) on 18 May 1977, aims to draw public attention to museums and thus promote the development of museums and cultural undertakings. The theme for this year’s International Museum Day is “Power of Museums”. In the carnival, the unique cultural heritage of Macao’s museums will be displayed through a variety of online and offline activities, infusing the power of museums into the community and strengthening people’s connection to museums.

The museums will host a wealth of activities on the day of the carnival, including game booths such as “Museum Exhibit Shrink Plastic Keychain”, “Weigh the Preserved Fruits – Traditional Shopping Experiential Workshop”, “Treasure Hunt in an Office in Iao Hon”, “Treasure Hunt for the Handover Gifts of Macao”, “Journey of Searching the Scent – Maritime Trading of Spices”, “Mailing Bullseye”, “Electric Track”, “The Porcelain Story of Tung Sin Tong”, “Stories of Stones”, “Stories of the Specimen Suitcase”, and “Tough it out! Hold your breath!” which contains elements of the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum; as well as workshops such as “Dreaming in Macao Memory” (Iao Hon District), “VR Experiences of Bugs”, and guided cultural tours. For more information about the activities and registration method, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website (www.museums.gov.mo). In addition, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong SAR has its publicity stand displayed at the event venue.

The “One Museum, One Story: Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2022 WeChat Game” will be launched from 1 to 29 May. The public can enter the game page by scanning the game’s QR code or via the official WeChat account of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR. Upon completion of the relevant tasks in the game, participants can receive prizes at the designated museum and can participate in the lucky draw on the day of the carnival. Prizes include exquisite gifts from museums and supermarket vouchers. For enquiries, please contact Mr Lam through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours.

The Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2022 is jointly organized by the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt, Former Chong Sai Pharmacy, Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao, Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, Fire Services Museum, Maritime Museum, Communications Museum, Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Joseph’s Seminary, General Ye Ting's Former Residence, Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum, Macao Grand Prix Museum, Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, Museum of the Macao Security Forces, Macao Science Center, Macao Museum, Macao Museum of Art and Taipa Houses.

The museums will strictly follow the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, all participants must wear their face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR code” (also known as “Venue code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing, and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd measures on-site.