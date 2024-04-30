Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,517 in the last 365 days.

Transport and communications statistics for the 1st quarter of 2024

MACAU, April 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 250,702 as at the end of the first quarter of 2024, up by 0.4% year-on-year; light automobiles (116,337) and heavy motorcycles (108,657) rose by 1.9% and 0.1% respectively. In the first quarter, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 3.0% year-on-year to 3,085 (including 960 electric vehicles); of which, light automobiles increased by 44.8% to 1,583 (400 of them were electric), whereas heavy motorcycles dropped by 32.8% to 1,143 (244 of them were electric). New registration of motor vehicles in March fell by 22.2% year-on-year to 1,008 (including 264 electric vehicles). In the first quarter, traffic accidents went up by 20.6% year-on-year to 3,755, which resulted in 2 deaths and 1,324 injuries. Number of traffic accidents in March climbed by 23.3% year-on-year to 1,301, with 1 person killed and 471 persons injured.

In the first quarter, cross-border vehicular traffic totalled 2,079,741 trips, an uplift of 39.0% year-on-year. Light passenger car trips rose by 39.7% year-on-year to 1,951,065; of which, trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (344,000 trips) and Macao vehicle trips to and from Hong Kong (64,000 trips) surged by 267.6% and 89.7% respectively, while trips made by Macao single-plate vehicles travelling to and from Hengqin (335,000 trips) fell by 3.4%. In the first quarter, gross weight of containerized cargo by land expanded by 125.8% year-on-year to 16,657 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (16,290 tonnes) took up 97.8% of the total. In March, cross-border vehicular traffic grew by 24.4% year-on-year to 712,638 trips, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land soared by 90.1% to 6,642 tonnes.

In the first quarter, gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 3.7% year-on-year to 46,048 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (23,091 tonnes) swelled by 31.6% whereas that being shipped through the Ká-Hó Harbour (22,956 tonnes) dropped by 14.5%. In March, gross weight of port containerized cargo was 15,094 tonnes, down by 19.9% year-on-year.

In the first quarter, arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 13,306 trips, a hike of 115.2% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo swelled by 135.6% to 22,252 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (1,120 tonnes) and outward cargo (20,442 tonnes) grew by 4.4% and 149.7% respectively. In March, number of arriving and departing commercial flights surged by 76.1% year-on-year to 4,437 trips, and gross weight of air cargo jumped by 112.2% to 8,659 tonnes.

As at the end of the first quarter, there were 86,134 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 5.4% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 12.3% year-on-year to 1,395,171; postpaid subscribers (1,017,446) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (377,725) rose by 8.7% and 23.1% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 739,776 as at the end of the first quarter, an increase of 4.6% year-on-year. The total duration of internet usage in the first quarter dipped by 1.2% year-on-year to 428 million hours, whereas the duration of internet usage in March went down by 2.8% to 144 million hours.

You just read:

Transport and communications statistics for the 1st quarter of 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more