Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024 opens in May gathering the power of museums to create a sustainable future

MACAU, April 30 - In order to celebrate the International Museum Day on 18 May, over 20 museums in Macao co-organise the annual event of the museum sector, the “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024”. The opening ceremony will be held on 12 May (Sunday), at 2pm, at the Mount Fortress Garden. The event will feature a wide range of intriguing activities, including game booths, workshops and guided tours. All are welcome to participate. For more information about the activities and registration method, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website (www.museums.gov.mo).

The press conference was held today (30 April) at the Macao Grand Prix Museum. Representatives of Macao museum presented various activities to be featured in this edition of the Carnival, including the Director of the Macao Museum, Lou Ho Ian; the Director of the Maritime Museum, Sit Kai Sin; the Controller of the Education and Exhibits Department of the Macao Science Center, Leong Si Chong; the representative of the Fire Services Museum and First-class Chief, Wong Iong Keong; the Director of the Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, Chao Ka Hou; the Director of the Macao Museum of Art, Un Sio San; the General Curator of the Communications Museum, Olivia Wong; the Head of the Division of the Facilities Management of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Lei Wan Wai, representing the Macao Grand Prix Museum; the Head of the Division of Research and Publications of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Lam Weng Na, representing the House of Macao Literature; and the Director-general of the Kiang Wu Hospital Charitable Association, Lau Veng Seng, representing the Kiang Wu History Museum.

The International Museum Day, designated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) on May 18, 1977, aims to draw the public attention to museums, promoting the sustainable development of cultural undertakings and museums. On this year’s International Museum Day, themed “Museums for Education and Research”, Macao museums will launch a variety of online and offline activities, fully play their special role in offering comprehensive educational experiences and showcase the highlights of museums and cultural heritage of Macao.

The “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024” will be held from 2pm to 6pm on 12 May (Sunday), at the Mount Fortress Garden, during which the museums will host a rich variety of activities. In May, the museums will also hold exhibitions, workshops, guided tours and other celebratory activities, and will be open to the public at designated times for free. The mobile game “My Museum Visit Passport” will be rolled out between 12 May and 2 June, and the public can enter the game page by scanning the QR code of the game. Upon the completion of e-stamp collection at the museums, participants stand a chance of winning a gift from the museums and enter the lucky draw. For enquiries, please contact Mr. Lam through tel. no. 8988 4115 during office hours.

The Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024 is jointly organised by the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt, Former Chong Sai Pharmacy, Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao, Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, Fire Services Museum, Maritime Museum, Communications Museum, Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Joseph’s Seminary, General Ye Ting's Former Residence, Macao Grand Prix Museum, The House of Macao Literature, Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, Museum of the Macao Security Forces, Macao Science Center, Macao Museum, Macao Museum of Art, Taipa Houses, Kiang Wu History Museum and Jao Tsung-I Academy.