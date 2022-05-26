Schuylkill County:

​

County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Gilberton Borough

Road name: PA 924 Ramps

Between: - and -

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: PA 924 Ramps to Main Street in Gilberton will be closed and detoured for construction work. Northbound ramps will be closed first and then construction will be moved to southbound ramps.

Detours is as follows:

PA 924 North to Main Street - Continue on PA 924 to PA 54 to Main Street;

Main Street to PA 924 North - Main Street to PA 54 to PA 924;

PA 924 South to Main Street - Continue on PA 924 South to PA 61 to PA 54 to Main Street;

Main Street to PA 924 South Main Street to PA 54 to PA 924.

Start date: 5/31/22

Est completion date: 6/21/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update:

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #