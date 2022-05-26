Lane Restrictions Begin Next Week on Route 6 in Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will begin next week on Route 6 in Charleston and Richmond Townships, Tioga County, for a guiderail upgrade project.

On Thursday, June 2, the contractor, Penn Line Services, will begin performing guiderail upgrades on Route 6 between the intersection with Route 660 and the intersection with South Schodac Road. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions with flagging where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Penn Line Services is the primary contractor for this $257,027 guiderail upgrade project. Work is expected to be completed by July 15, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for stopped vehicles, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

