Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,272 in the last 365 days.

PSD News Release: MISSING WAIAWA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY INMATE ARRESTED

HONOLULU – Missing Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) inmate Manuel Kuailani was arrested by Honolulu Police and is now in custody at the Halawa Correctional Facility. Kuailani escaped from WCF on May 14.

Manuel Kuailani is serving time for Burglary 1. His next parole hearing is scheduled for October of this year.  He faces an added escape charge.

Waiawa Correctional Facility is a minimum security, work-camp style facility with dorms for sentenced males.  Inmates participate in education or substance abuse treatment programs as they prepare to transition into the furlough program.

Manuel Kuaila

Manuel Kuaila

Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawaii Department of Public Safety
Office: 808-587-1358
Cell: 808-683-5507
[email protected]
http://hawaii.gov/psd/
Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD
Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD

You just read:

PSD News Release: MISSING WAIAWA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY INMATE ARRESTED

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.