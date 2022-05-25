PSD News Release: MISSING WAIAWA CORRECTIONAL FACILITY INMATE ARRESTED

HONOLULU – Missing Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) inmate Manuel Kuailani was arrested by Honolulu Police and is now in custody at the Halawa Correctional Facility. Kuailani escaped from WCF on May 14.

Manuel Kuailani is serving time for Burglary 1. His next parole hearing is scheduled for October of this year. He faces an added escape charge.

Waiawa Correctional Facility is a minimum security, work-camp style facility with dorms for sentenced males. Inmates participate in education or substance abuse treatment programs as they prepare to transition into the furlough program.

