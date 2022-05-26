DOA News Release: Hawai`i Specialty Crop Grant Program Accepting Applications

HONOLULU – The Hawai`i Department of Agriculture (HDOA), Market Development Branch is currently accepting applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) Fiscal Year 2021 – COVID. The HDOA will be awarding $500,000 to Hawai`i proposals that enhance the competitiveness of Hawai`i specialty crops. This additional funding was provided by the U.S. Congress due to COVID-19 impacts to the food system. Under the program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allocated funding to each state based on the value of the specialty crops produced in the state.

Specialty crops are defined by the USDA as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture). Much of Hawai`i’s diversified agriculture falls under this specialty crop designation. Eligible plants must be cultivated or managed and used by people for food, medicinal purposes, and/or aesthetic gratification to be considered specialty crops.

The primary goal in this grant program is to support projects that could provide the highest measurable benefits or return-on-investment to the specialty crop segment in Hawai`i. Projects must enhance the competitiveness of Hawai`i-grown specialty crops, in either the domestic or foreign markets. Preference will be given to projects that measurably increase the production and/or consumption of specialty crops, and/or foster the development of fledging crops and organic operations.

Information on the Request for Proposals (RPF22-06-MDB) is available on the State Procurement Office website at: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities/opportunity-details/21518

The application deadline is noon on June 24, 2022.

Market Development Branch contact: Yukashi Smith (808) 973-9627, [email protected].

Those interested in applying for this grant may participate in a Zoom meeting to review the procedures and ask questions on:

Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:00 AM (HST)

Interested parties may join the meeting at: https://zoom.us/j/93671489327?pwd=TG93d2lQdE0rU0NSM3VVMTNQUUJIZz09

Meeting ID: 936 7148 9327

Passcode: HDOAMDB

Last year, HDOA awarded a total of $430,600 to 10 projects ranging from pest management for the coffee production, floriculture marketing, ti leaf propagation, a training program for food preservation, and programs to help the cultivation of several vegetable and fruit crops, including taro, mamaki, cacao, Chinese and mustard cabbage and tomatoes.

More information on the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is available at: https://www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp

Media Contact:

Janelle Saneishi, Public Information Officer

Hawai`i Department of Agriculture

(808) 973-9560

[email protected]

http://hdoa.hawaii.gov