ATHS National Convention and Truck Show features celebrity meet and greet, silent auction, and learning sessions
2021 truck registration. ATHS looks forward to seeing all the many shapes, sizes, and models of trucks in 2022!
ATHS volunteers are important to the success of the Convention & Truck Show. And they know how to have fun while doing it!
-- More than just a truck show --KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Truck Historical Society is hosting the National Convention & Truck Show in Springfield, Illinois at the State Fairgrounds in a few weeks -- June 9-11. For more information visit ATHS.org/convention/.
It is expected that there will be thousands of spectators attending and enjoying the hundreds of historic trucks on display. But what some may not know is that the event is much ‘more than a truck show’ not only for ATHS members but also for guests. A meet and greet and silent auction are a part of the mix this year. Guests can meet Wheels of Time editor Stormy Wylie. The magazine was first published in October 1980 and has always been a strong staple of the American Truck Historical Society. Stormy has been the editor since 2002. During her 20-year career, she has interviewed many truck enthusiasts and written many, many articles. Guests can also meet artist and social media influencer, ‘Miss Flatbed Red’ (aka Ashley Donaldson, Finlay, Ohio) who is known for her truck artistry. In addition, Cummins is holding a silent auction for a 1950s International Harvester truck that once had a 1939 H-series Cummins engine. The engine is older than any production H-series engine found in the Cummins archives. The H-series engine is the forefather of all Cummins engines, helping launch the company as a truck engine manufacturer. The 1939 engine is being rebuilt for future display, but the truck is for sale. All proceeds benefit ATHS.
There will be multiple learning sessions each day by industry experts from insuring a collector semi, history of the Four-Wheel-Drive Auto Company, Cummins history and innovation, Oshkosh Truck history, and more.
The ATHS National Convention and Truck Show is open to the public at the Illinois State Fairgrounds at 801 E. Sangamon Ave, Springfield, Illinois, from June 9 – 11, 2022.
The truck show, meet and greet, silent auction, and vendor expo are open to the public during the following times:
• Thursday, June 9: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Friday, June 10: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, June 11: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gate admittance is $15/adult and 12 under are free. Pre-sales can be purchased online (ATHS.org/convention) or at the gate.
The ATHS Awards Banquet is a highlight of the membership and features individual and company award winners for 50, 75, and 100 years of service to the industry. The 2022 American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame inductees are announced during the banquet. The banquet is Friday, June 10. Tickets can be purchased separately.
Individuals interested in bringing a truck to the live event in Springfield can still sign up online at https://register.aths.org/ or contact ATHS at 816-891-9900 or email convention@ATHS.org
There is a virtual option for truck enthusiasts unable to attend the live event. Guests can enjoy all on-site activities from the comfort of their homes by attending the 2022 National Virtual Convention & Truck Show. The virtual truck registration deadline is Friday, May 27. The virtual truck registration fee is $5/truck, and virtual attendee registration is $10/person. Virtual attendees can watch the virtual event for one year. Virtual attendee admittance is included with full Convention in-person registration. More information is at ATHS.org/convention/virtual/
About ATHS
The American Truck Historical Society was formed in 1971 to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers. ATHS is international in scope, with around 17,000 members and 100 chapters spanning 23 countries and all 50 United States. The Zoe James Memorial Library hosts a collection of over 500,000 digitized and original photographs and documents; 35,000 pieces of sales literature, and more than 45,000 books and periodicals, along with an extensive collection of scale model trucks. The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame, ATHS Visitor Center, and Library are housed within the home office, located in Kansas City, Missouri, U.S.A. More information about ATHS, including hours of operation, can be found at ATHS.org.
Future National Convention & Truck Show Dates
Springfield, IL – June 9-11, 2022
Reno, NV – June 8-10, 2023
York, PA – June 6-8, 2024
Madison, WI – June 5-7, 2025*
TBD – June 4-6, 2026
Reno, NV – June 10-12, 2027*
York, PA – June 8-10, 2028
Madison, WI – June 7-9, 2029*
*pending
