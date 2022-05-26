Pints for Paws, 8th Annual Craft Beer Festival, Invites You to Drink Beer and Save Animals!
Over 300 dogs are expected to accompany their pet parents at Award-Winning East Bay Beer FestivalBERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkeley Humane announced that VIP tickets are still available but nearly sold out for its eighth annual craft beer festival, which raises badly needed funds to save the lives of cats and dogs. Voted Best Fundraising Event in the East Bay for several years, Pints for Paws is fast approaching and will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 2-5pm (plus a “Golden Hour” at 1 pm for VIPs ticket holders) at 2700 Ninth Street, Berkeley. This annual event is organized by volunteers, so all funds raised go directly to the medical and behavioral needs of Berkeley Humane’s dogs and cats. To learn more or to purchase tickets for Pints for Paws: https://berkeleyhumane.org/pints-for-paws.
“Pints for Paws is a fantastic craft beer experience, the music sets a great vibe, but there is nothing like 300 dogs walking around enjoying the afternoon with their owners,” said Barry Braden, event chair and co-founder of Fieldwork Brewing Company. “Fieldwork is proud to be a presenting sponsor again this year.” This dog-friendly event is presented by Fieldwork Brewing, Subaru, and Wareham Development.
Tickets include a commemorative Belgian style glass with unlimited tastings of unique craft breweries, cider makers, and artisan winemakers and vodka, all while enjoying live music and a friendly neighborhood vibe. New for 2022, VIP tickets will allow entry one hour earlier for special beer tastings. VIP Reserved Tables will provide a dedicated seating spot for a group of up to eight people (and their well-behaved dogs!)
Berkeley Humane transports over 1,000 animals annually from municipal shelters all around the Bay Area and beyond who need medical or behavior care in order to be adopted. The funds raised from this festival support Berkeley Humane’s commitment to provide complete care for shelter animals––from rescue to rehabilitation to placement––to dramatically increase their chances of finding new loving homes.
“Pints for Paws attracts people from all over who come together to make miracles happen,” said Jeffrey Zerwekh, executive director of Berkeley Humane. “The people who attend this event provide us the financial resources so that we can save the lives of animals that are injured, abused, or sick and eventually place them with new loving families. It just does not get any better than that.”
Unlike beer festivals that donate only a fraction of proceeds to charities, 100% of the funds raised by Pints for Paws support Berkeley Humane’s programs and community services. Funds raised will be dedicated to saving the lives of cats and dogs in the Bay Area and beyond by allowing the organization to provide medical care, training, nutritious meals, enrichment activities, and lots of love to animals in need.
This event sells out every year so purchase your tickets today. To learn more and to purchase tickets for Pints for Paws in Berkeley, CA on Saturday, June 4, visit: https://berkeleyhumane.org/pints-for-paws
About Berkeley Humane
The Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) has origins dating back to 1895 and is one of the oldest and most trusted animal welfare organizations in the United States. Today, Berkeley Humane serves the people and animals of our community by providing life-saving programs for cats and dogs, cultivating compassion, and strengthening the human-animal bond. With the support of our community and a dedicated, talented team of volunteers and staff, Berkeley Humane transports animals from municipals shelters who are often in need of medical care, improved nutrition, training, and lots of love. In 2018, Berkeley Humane found homes for over 1200 dogs and cats and touched the lives of over 1000 additional pets through our programs and services. Learn more at www.berkeleyhumane.org.
Pints for Paws® and the Pints for Paws® logo are registered trademarks of the Berkeley-East Bay Humane Society and may not be used without express written permission of Berkeley-East bay Humane Society. All rights reserved.
