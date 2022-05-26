CORE GAMING PARTNERS WITH POWERA TO OFFER ENHANCED CONTROLLERS AND CHARGERS FOR GAMERS
Essential Gear for Today’s Top Gaming Consoles and Handhelds
CORE Gaming works with top makers of gaming tech and gadgets such as PowerA to ensure gaming experiences are exciting, fun, and never disappoint due to lackluster gear...”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CORE Gaming is partnering with PowerA to provide gamers of all types and abilities with cutting-edge controllers, chargers, and other licensed gaming peripherals that provide premium quality, function, and style.
“CORE Gaming works with top makers of gaming tech and gadgets such as PowerA to ensure gaming experiences are exciting, fun, and never disappoint due to lackluster gear,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “Among the most essential items in any gamer’s toolkit are controllers. Do they feel right in the hand? Do they stay connected and are they super responsive to gamer movements? Do they provide authentic gameplay? Do they stay charged, and if they need to be recharged, how long does it take?”
PowerA makes controllers and gaming accessories for popular gaming consoles and handhelds, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. CORE Gaming offers more than a dozen of PowerA’s most essential controllers and charging accessories through its online store.
In addition to smooth performance and two mappable buttons, the Spectra Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch lets gamers control the look of their controllers. Its slick edge-lit LED lights let gamers select one color or auto-cycle through eight available hues to match gameplay with mood. Plus, cutting-edge ergonomics and a 3.5mm headset jack mean gamers can play in comfort with their squad for hours.
The FUSION Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S is an affordable pro-level controller made of premium materials and officially licensed by Xbox. Available in black and white with swappable faceplates, it includes a mappable Pro Pack with customizable paddles, three-way trigger locks, and a braided 10-foot USB-C cable with an inline release. Other features include swappable analog thumb sticks, dual rumble motors, magnetic impulse triggers, 3.5mm headset jack, volume dial with mic mute, and a protective carrying case to keep it safe on your gaming adventures.
Officially licensed by Xbox, the Spectra Infinity Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S represents the latest in LED controller customization. Gamers can customize colors across three distinct light zones and even choose different colors for each zone. Features include a Share button, three-way trigger locks, dual rumble motors, 3.5mm headset jack, volume dial with mic mute, mappable advanced gaming buttons, and precision-tuned thumb sticks.
The Twin Charging Station for DualSense Wireless Controller charges two DualSense wireless controllers at once. Officially licensed for PlayStation 5, it’s powered by an AC adapter and features a unique snap-down charging design that indicates the charging level.
The Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch can charge up to four Joy-Con Controllers simultaneously. An easy slide-in design connects each controller to the charger and individual LEDs indicate the charge level. Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch and powered through USB.
Gamers can charge and display their Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One wireless controllers in style with the Charging Station for Xbox Series X|S . Includes two 1100 mAh rechargeable batteries and four battery doors for compatibility with a wide range of Xbox Wireless Controllers in addition to a snap-down charging design with color change LED indicator. Powered by AC adapter to keep USB ports free.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Viper, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About PowerA
Headquartered in Woodinville, Washington, PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand that has become known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers the safest products possible including game controllers, cases, starter kits and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA is a division of ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), one of the world’s largest designers, marketers, and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products, sold in more than 100 countries. PowerA products are available at major retailers across the globe, including North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com.
