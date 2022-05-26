Maine Climate Council Buildings, Infrastructure, and Housing Working Group
MAINE, May 31 - Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future
Date: May 31, 2022
Start Time: 12:00 PM
Location: Virtual meeting
Meeting description/purpose:
Register for this meeting here
Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: Cassaundra Rose, PhD
Phone: 207-530-0424