More about Carr: Former Jackson County DFCS Employee Indicted for Elder Exploitation

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the indictment of Marquetta Curry, a former employee with the Jackson County Division of Family and Children Services, on one count each of exploitation of an elderly person, forgery and identity fraud.

“We are working every single day to protect Georgia’s older and at-risk adults from abuse, neglect and exploitation of any kind,” said Carr. “This includes investigating healthcare billing fraud and prosecuting those who attempt to steal from our most vulnerable. We are proud of this latest indictment from our Medicaid Fraud Division and look forward to presenting our case in court.”

The Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division presented evidence to a Jackson County grand jury, resulting in Curry’s indictment* on May 23, 2022.

Specifically, the indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

One count of Exploitation of an Elder Person, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-102: 1-20 years in custody.

One count of Forgery, O.C.G.A. § 16-9-1: 1-10 years in custody.

One count of Identity Fraud, O.C.G.A. § 16-9-121: 1-10 years in custody.

A copy of the Curry indictment can be found here . No further information regarding the allegations in the indictment may be released at this time.

About the Medicaid Fraud Division

Since November 2016, the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division has obtained civil recoveries totaling more than $68 million. Over this same time period, the Medicaid Fraud Division has prosecuted more than 60 people for Medicaid fraud and the abuse, neglect and exploitation of older adults, resulting in $17 million in restitution orders in criminal matters.

The Georgia Medicaid Fraud Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $5,581,864 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2022. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,395,464 for FY 2022, is funded by the State of Georgia.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.